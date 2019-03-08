Cox feels Maguire win was perfect preparation for title fight

Islington boxer Sam Cox. Picture: Heavyweight Media Group Archant

Islington's Sam Cox says he feels better prepared for his goal of fighting for a title after beating Steven Maguire on points at York Hall on Saturday.

The bout represented a step up to six rounds for the Bantamweight, who is targeting a title fight by the middle of next year.

Cox believes beating a tough opponent will stand him in good stead as he looks to progress his boxing career further.

"It was exactly what we needed in terms of preparation for where we want to be next year - winning a Southern Area or English title," he said.

"I'm definitely prepared more for those kind of fights.

"I got some good rounds in - they were valuable learning rounds.

"I went and researched him more after the fight and he's been in with some really tough opponents.

"He hasn't won a fight but he's kind of a step up journeyman. Boxers use him as a step up before a title shot.

"He's a really durable guy. He was very strong."

The win ensured the 25-year-old kept his unbeaten record, having won each of his five professional fights.

He has also beaten Georgi Georgiev, Georgi Andonov, Stefan Sashev and Anwar Alfadli so far, his victory over Andonov coming by way of TKO.

Cox has had a difficult year having lost both his mother and his grandmother, something which he says makes him more determined to win a title for them.

After a strong performance, he is now targeting another fight before the end of the year and wants to fight again soon after the Christmas break.

He added: "I want to get out again in November or the start of December.

"There's not really a close season in boxing but people don't really put on shows over Christmas to February.

"The first time we can fight back is in March time.

"The fight against Steven Maguire was a great experience. It was good to get the full six rounds in.

"I felt really good. I seemed to come on stronger as the rounds went on."