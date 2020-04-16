Search

Courtenay glove raises £1,000 in auction to help Islington BC

PUBLISHED: 11:00 17 April 2020

Shannon Courtenay (left) in action against Cristina Busuioc on her professional debut at the Copper Box Arena

Shannon Courtenay (left) in action against Cristina Busuioc on her professional debut at the Copper Box Arena

PA Wire/PA Images

Former Islington BC amateur Shannon Courtenay donated a sentimental piece of equipment to help her old club stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 26-year-old put one of the gloves she wore on her professional debut up for auction to try and raise funds for the Hazellville Road outfit, which faces concerns for its future.

You may also want to watch:

And Courtenay, who has won her first five super-bantamweight bouts in the paid ranks, two by knockout, was delighted to see it pay off.

Taking to Twitter she posted: “The winning bid was an enormously generous £1,000!! Thank you so much to everyone involved.

“A glove from my pro debut is so important & priceless to me but it’s going towards an amazing cause in helping keep @IslingtonABC ope which is even more important to me! Thank you.”

Anyone wishing to help Islington BC can make a donation online at justgiving.com/islingtonboxingclub.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Top cop blasts fake police letter wrongly claiming ‘code red lockdown’ has been declared

Ch Supt Raj Kohli. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

10 arrested and vehicles, cash and drugs seized as police target drug dealing in Islington

Cash seized by police in Islington.

Coronavirus: Newington Green cobbler and his father who co-founded Hackney Cypriot Association both lost to Covid-19

Ahmet Kamil runs High Class Shoes in Newington Green. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Gun and ammunition seized by armed police in Blackstock Road, Finsbury Park

A file image of the Highbury end of Blackstock Road. Picture: David Howard/Geograph/CC BY-SA 2.0

Coronavirus: Police and councils step up patrols in Blackstock Road after social distancing complaints

Officers in Blackstock Road to enforce social distancing. Picture: Islington Council

