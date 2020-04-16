Courtenay glove raises £1,000 in auction to help Islington BC

Shannon Courtenay (left) in action against Cristina Busuioc on her professional debut at the Copper Box Arena PA Wire/PA Images

Former Islington BC amateur Shannon Courtenay donated a sentimental piece of equipment to help her old club stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 26-year-old put one of the gloves she wore on her professional debut up for auction to try and raise funds for the Hazellville Road outfit, which faces concerns for its future.

And Courtenay, who has won her first five super-bantamweight bouts in the paid ranks, two by knockout, was delighted to see it pay off.

Taking to Twitter she posted: “The winning bid was an enormously generous £1,000!! Thank you so much to everyone involved.

“A glove from my pro debut is so important & priceless to me but it’s going towards an amazing cause in helping keep @IslingtonABC ope which is even more important to me! Thank you.”

Anyone wishing to help Islington BC can make a donation online at justgiving.com/islingtonboxingclub.