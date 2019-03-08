Search

Former Islington amateur Courtenay ready for second pro bout

PUBLISHED: 16:00 18 April 2019

Ken Sellek

Shannon Courtenay (right) in action against Cristina Busuioc (pic: Paul Harding/PA)

Shannon Courtenay (right) in action against Cristina Busuioc (pic: Paul Harding/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Super bantamweight triumphed on pro debut at Copper Box Arena in March

Former Islington amateur Shannon Courtenay will take part in her second professional fight at The O2 on Saturday.

The super bantamweight was victorious on her debut in the paid ranks in March, beating Romania's Cristina Busuioc on points at the Copper Box Arena.

The 25-year-old will look to follow that up again with another success on a stacked Matchroom show in the capital.

Islington's unbeaten super welterweight Sam Cox is also booked for action on the card as he looks for a fourth win in the professional ranks.

The 24-year-old was last in action in March when he stopped Bulgarian foe Georgi Andonov in the first round of their clash at York Hall.

Cox has a 100 per cent record since turning pro in July 2017, though his success over Andonov is the only one to come by way of knockout.

Cox will be aiming to claim another explosive triumph at The O2 this weekend

