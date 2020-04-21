Islington’s Cox extends contract with Goodwin Boxing

Unbeaten Islington super-flyweight Sam Cox has agreed a contract extension with Goodwin Boxing.

The 25-year-old has won his first five bouts in the professional ranks, with one inside the distance, since making his debut in July 2017.

Both parties are pleased with how their existing arrangements have worked out and are very content to continue in the same vein.

Cox was set to feature on the Josh Kelly v David Avenesyan card at the O2 Arena last month, but the show was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He is keen to get back into action when safe to do so and will be focusing on boxing for his first paid title and said: “It was an easy decision to make. Steve and his team have delivered everything they promised since I signed with them.”

A delighted Goodwin added: “I have high hopes for Sam. Once this pandemic is over then we can get him back out and after that, we are hunting for titles.”