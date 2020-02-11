Double celebration for Islington BC's Gegic
PUBLISHED: 09:00 13 February 2020
Archant
Islington BC's Slavisa Gegic has had plenty to celebrate recently.
He claimed the vacant Southern Area under-69kg title on Saturday, with a win over Sean Noakes (Westree ABC) at Tottenham Community Sports Centre.
After a cagey first round from both fighters, Gegic picked up the pace and kept the pressure on behind his jab to earn a unanimous points win ahead of the Elite Championships in March.
And that victory came on the back of success at the BUCS Championships in Wolverhampton, where he competed for London Metropolitan University.
He gave quarter-final opponent Chisanga Mubanga two standing eight counts in a unanimous points win, then saw off Stephen Clarke in a competitive semi-final.
And final rival Kai Green was also given two standing eight counts before the referee waved off the bout and Gegic took gold.
Clubmates Judah Meade (Brunel) and Zoe Bodinetz (UCL) were ruled out by flu and tonsilitis respectively.