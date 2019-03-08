Dubois ready to make impact against Cojanu in first fight of year

Heavyweight Daniel Dubois (pic: Nick Potts/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

The latest boxing news from Islington

Former Islington amateur Daniel Dubois will fight for the first time this year when he competes on a Frank Warren show at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday.

The talented 21-year-old takes on Romania’s Razvan Cojanu, who Dubois was due to meet in December before a bout of flu for the Brit saw the fight postponed.

The heavyweight hope has won all nine of his professional fights to date, with eight of his victories coming by way of knockout.

“The chance to fight at the Royal Albert Hall is a huge thrill for me,” said hard-hitting Dubois.

“I am aware that many of the greats of British heavyweight boxing have fought at this venue, like Henry Cooper, Frank Bruno and Lennox Lewis and I can’t wait to step into the ring.”

*Former Islington amateur Mo Gharib returned to winning ways as he beat Hereford rival Dean Evans at York Hall last Saturday.

The 26-year-old Gharib was declared winner of the competitive lightweight bout on points.