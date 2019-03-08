Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Dubois ready to make impact against Cojanu in first fight of year

PUBLISHED: 13:00 08 March 2019

Ken Sellek

Heavyweight Daniel Dubois (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Heavyweight Daniel Dubois (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

The latest boxing news from Islington

Former Islington amateur Daniel Dubois will fight for the first time this year when he competes on a Frank Warren show at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday.

The talented 21-year-old takes on Romania’s Razvan Cojanu, who Dubois was due to meet in December before a bout of flu for the Brit saw the fight postponed.

The heavyweight hope has won all nine of his professional fights to date, with eight of his victories coming by way of knockout.

“The chance to fight at the Royal Albert Hall is a huge thrill for me,” said hard-hitting Dubois.

“I am aware that many of the greats of British heavyweight boxing have fought at this venue, like Henry Cooper, Frank Bruno and Lennox Lewis and I can’t wait to step into the ring.”

*Former Islington amateur Mo Gharib returned to winning ways as he beat Hereford rival Dean Evans at York Hall last Saturday.

The 26-year-old Gharib was declared winner of the competitive lightweight bout on points.

Most Read

Gospel Oak to Barking: Trains to run every 30 minutes on shambolic Overground line as Class 710s still not ready

A Class 710 train on a late night testing run on the Gospel Oak to Barking Line. Picture: TfL

Substance sprayed on Overground train at Caledonian Road and Barnsbury leaves passengers ‘wheezing with eyes stinging’

Caledonian Road and Barnsbury station. Picture: Matt Buck/Flickr/Creative Commons licence CC BY-SA 2.0

Autistic boy ‘discriminated against and left to play Nintendo DS’ at St Mary’s Islington C of E Primary School

Stock image of a Nintendo DS. Picture: sa?a??a? ???s?? / Flikr Creative Commons

Man vows to stand outside his Holloway home every night with giant sign until buses slow down

Morgan Penn with his sign and the flowers, which he put up to stop bus drivers speeding.

Finsbury Park Mosque chairman condemns assault on Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn at Visit My Mosque Day. Picture: Labour Party

Most Read

Gospel Oak to Barking: Trains to run every 30 minutes on shambolic Overground line as Class 710s still not ready

A Class 710 train on a late night testing run on the Gospel Oak to Barking Line. Picture: TfL

Substance sprayed on Overground train at Caledonian Road and Barnsbury leaves passengers ‘wheezing with eyes stinging’

Caledonian Road and Barnsbury station. Picture: Matt Buck/Flickr/Creative Commons licence CC BY-SA 2.0

Autistic boy ‘discriminated against and left to play Nintendo DS’ at St Mary’s Islington C of E Primary School

Stock image of a Nintendo DS. Picture: sa?a??a? ???s?? / Flikr Creative Commons

Man vows to stand outside his Holloway home every night with giant sign until buses slow down

Morgan Penn with his sign and the flowers, which he put up to stop bus drivers speeding.

Finsbury Park Mosque chairman condemns assault on Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn at Visit My Mosque Day. Picture: Labour Party

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Dubois ready to make impact against Cojanu in first fight of year

Heavyweight Daniel Dubois (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Holloway Prison: 1,000 homes to be built by Peabody after £42m loan from Sadiq Khan

Holloway Prison closed in 2016. Picture: Polly Hancock

Finsbury Park coach Chapman expects hard fixture against Saracens

Finsbury Park in action against UCS Old Boys (Pic: Nick Cook)

Arsenal’s Europa League hopes suffer big blow as home crowd roar Rennes to victory

Alex Iwobi scored an early goal for Arsenal but things went downhill after that. Picture: MIKE EGERTON/PA

Islington Borough girls book cup final spot

Islington under-11s celebrate
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists