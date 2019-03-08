Search

Dubois confident of British title success against Gorman

PUBLISHED: 16:00 14 May 2019

Ken Sellek and Len Whaley

Heavyweight prospect Daniel Dubois (pic: Steven Paston/PA)

Heavyweight prospect Daniel Dubois (pic: Steven Paston/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Daniel Dubois should face the toughest fight of his career to date against Nathan Gorman at The O2 Arena on July 13 - but the 21-year-old thinks it will be one of the easiest.

The two young heavyweight hopes meet for the British title on a busy Frank Warren show in the capital later this summer.

Dubois, a former Islington amateur, is unbeaten in 11 fights and is intent on inflicting a first defeat of Gorman's career.

"There has been a lot of talk, but I think Nathan is going to be my easiest fight so far," said Dubois, who does not see his training stints with Gorman three years ago as relevant.

"The GB squad with Nathan is all a blur and in the past; now I have got what it takes to deal with him and it will be easy. I'm here and I'll get the job done.

"To go in the record books as British champion is something else I'm chasing and it would be a step towards being at the top of the division."

Gorman, trained by former world champion Ricky Hatton is also confident about the outcome.

"Daniel thinks I'm his easiest opponent so far, but that's rubbish. I bring a lot more than all the other opponents he has fought," he said.

"We were on the GB squad for two years together and we did 200 or 300 rounds of sparring and I don't think I lost one. I think I will knock him out when we meet."

Man dies after falling from Archway Bridge

The Hornsey Lane bridge going over Archway Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man's body found in wheelie bin near Holloway Road Waitrose

Police at the scene. Picture: David Grevett

Man arrested on suspicion of Holloway murder over body found in wheelie bin

A forensics tent in Tollington Road. Picture: David Grevett

Sledgehammer-wielding thieves raid Archway cat cafe Whiskers & Cream and steal safe

The armed burglars prepare to steal the safe.

Neighbours' shock as 'nice, polite' man found dead in Holloway bin

A forensics tent in Tollington Road. Picture: David Grevett

Arsenal demand answers from UEFA over Baku Europa League final

A general view of the Baku Olympic Stadium. Picture: Matt McGeehan/PA Archive/PA Images

North Middlesex seek response after narrow opening-day loss

The North Middlesex players line up to face the camera

Cricket: Rayner delighted with Middlesex rewards

Middlesex's Ollie Rayner (right) and wicketkeeper John Simpson (left) celebrate (pic John Walton/PA)

Police name man found dead in Holloway wheelie bin as Erik San-Filippo

Erik San-Filippo. Picture: Supplied

Caledonian Road fire: 70 firefighters tackle The Scottish Stores pub blaze near King's Cross

The fire brigade tackling the fire at the Scottish Stores pub, Islington. Picture: London Fire
