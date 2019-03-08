Dubois claims European title with impressive stoppage of Cojanu

Daniel Dubois (left) is the new WBO European heavyweight champion after beating Razvan Cojanu on Friday (pic: Steven Paston/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

The latest boxing news from Islington

Former Islington amateur Daniel Dubois is the new WBO European heavyweight champion after stopping Razvan Cojanu at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday night.

The pair met on a Frank Warren show at the iconic venue, with the 21-year-old winning in the second round.

Dubois started fast with stiff left jabs in the first round, before catching his Romanian rival with a cluster of blows in the second.

That forced Cojanu against the ropes and it was a right over the top from Duvois that did the damage, dropping the Romanian to the canvas and forcing referee Steve Gray to bring proceedings to an end.

*Former Times amateur Zak Chelli maintained his unbeaten record with a first-round stoppage of super middleweight rival Ladislav Nemeth in Watford on Saturday.

*Islington bantamweight Sam Cox earned a third straight win with a first-round stoppage of Bulgaria’s Georgi Andonov at York Hall on Saturday night.