Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Dubois claims European title with impressive stoppage of Cojanu

PUBLISHED: 16:00 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:20 12 March 2019

Ken Sellek

Daniel Dubois (left) is the new WBO European heavyweight champion after beating Razvan Cojanu on Friday (pic: Steven Paston/PA)

Daniel Dubois (left) is the new WBO European heavyweight champion after beating Razvan Cojanu on Friday (pic: Steven Paston/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

The latest boxing news from Islington

Former Islington amateur Daniel Dubois is the new WBO European heavyweight champion after stopping Razvan Cojanu at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday night.

The pair met on a Frank Warren show at the iconic venue, with the 21-year-old winning in the second round.

Dubois started fast with stiff left jabs in the first round, before catching his Romanian rival with a cluster of blows in the second.

That forced Cojanu against the ropes and it was a right over the top from Duvois that did the damage, dropping the Romanian to the canvas and forcing referee Steve Gray to bring proceedings to an end.

*Former Times amateur Zak Chelli maintained his unbeaten record with a first-round stoppage of super middleweight rival Ladislav Nemeth in Watford on Saturday.

*Islington bantamweight Sam Cox earned a third straight win with a first-round stoppage of Bulgaria’s Georgi Andonov at York Hall on Saturday night.

Most Read

Police issue warning to parents after man follows New North Academy schoolboy and chases him through park

A file image of New North Academy in Popham Road. Picture: Google Maps

Moped thieves jailed: Axe-wielding gang of 7 locked up over offences across Camden, Islington, Westminster and the City

Custody images (from left) of Miguel St Martin, Aflie Warry, Harry Doyle, Reece Salmon and Henry Histon. Picture: Met Police

Stroud Green Road rough sleepers moved while Islington Council installs ‘brighter LED lights’ under bridge

The barriers under the brige in Stroud Green Road. Picture: Mel Li

Man charged with assault after Man Utd defender Chris Smalling shoved during Arsenal game at Emirates

Manchester United's Chris Smalling applauds the fans after the Premier League match at the Emirates. Picture: Press Association

Holloway Prison: 1,000 homes to be built by Peabody after £42m loan from Sadiq Khan

From left, deputy mayor for housing and residential development James Murray, Peabody chair Sir Bob Kerslake, Jeremy Corbyn and Sadiq Khan. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Police issue warning to parents after man follows New North Academy schoolboy and chases him through park

A file image of New North Academy in Popham Road. Picture: Google Maps

Moped thieves jailed: Axe-wielding gang of 7 locked up over offences across Camden, Islington, Westminster and the City

Custody images (from left) of Miguel St Martin, Aflie Warry, Harry Doyle, Reece Salmon and Henry Histon. Picture: Met Police

Stroud Green Road rough sleepers moved while Islington Council installs ‘brighter LED lights’ under bridge

The barriers under the brige in Stroud Green Road. Picture: Mel Li

Man charged with assault after Man Utd defender Chris Smalling shoved during Arsenal game at Emirates

Manchester United's Chris Smalling applauds the fans after the Premier League match at the Emirates. Picture: Press Association

Holloway Prison: 1,000 homes to be built by Peabody after £42m loan from Sadiq Khan

From left, deputy mayor for housing and residential development James Murray, Peabody chair Sir Bob Kerslake, Jeremy Corbyn and Sadiq Khan. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Stroud Green Road rough sleepers moved while Islington Council installs ‘brighter LED lights’ under bridge

The barriers under the brige in Stroud Green Road. Picture: Mel Li

Dubois claims European title with impressive stoppage of Cojanu

Daniel Dubois (left) is the new WBO European heavyweight champion after beating Razvan Cojanu on Friday (pic: Steven Paston/PA)

F1 Podcast: 2019 season preview as Australian GP awaits Ferrari and co

The NR F1 Podcast previews what promises to be a superb the 2019 Formula 1 season - including rookie seasons for Brits, Alex Albon and George Russell

Stelling set for another epic walking challenge

Jeff Stelling on a previous walk (pic Jeremy Banks)

Police issue warning to parents after man follows New North Academy schoolboy and chases him through park

A file image of New North Academy in Popham Road. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists