Dubois defeats Lartey to maintain unbeaten record

Former Islington amateur Daniel Dubois racked up his 11th straight win as a professional with a dominant fourth-round stoppage of Richard Lartey.

The pair met on a packed Frank Warren card at the Wembley Arena on Saturday night.

In something of a slugfest, the two boxers went at each other from the off which led to an exciting battle.

A tremendous left punch followed by a right hook from Dubois sent Lartey crashing to the canvas in the fourth, with referee Bob Williams calling the fight off.

The 21-year-old is in line to face either Nathan Gorman or Joe Joyce next in a mouthwatering clash over the summer.

On the same bill, former Times amateur Zak Chelli beat super middleweight rival Jimmy Smith on points.

The 21-year-old demonstrated the faster hand-speed and was landing punches from all angles on his way to a solid success to take his record to seven wins.