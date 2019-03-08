Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Dubois defeats Lartey to maintain unbeaten record

PUBLISHED: 10:00 30 April 2019

Ken Sellek

Daniel Dubois inspects his belt (pic Natalie Mayhew, Butterfly Boxing)

Daniel Dubois inspects his belt (pic Natalie Mayhew, Butterfly Boxing)

Archant

The latest boxing news from Islington

Former Islington amateur Daniel Dubois racked up his 11th straight win as a professional with a dominant fourth-round stoppage of Richard Lartey.

The pair met on a packed Frank Warren card at the Wembley Arena on Saturday night.

You may also want to watch:

In something of a slugfest, the two boxers went at each other from the off which led to an exciting battle.

A tremendous left punch followed by a right hook from Dubois sent Lartey crashing to the canvas in the fourth, with referee Bob Williams calling the fight off.

The 21-year-old is in line to face either Nathan Gorman or Joe Joyce next in a mouthwatering clash over the summer.

On the same bill, former Times amateur Zak Chelli beat super middleweight rival Jimmy Smith on points.

The 21-year-old demonstrated the faster hand-speed and was landing punches from all angles on his way to a solid success to take his record to seven wins.

Most Read

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Barnsbury man jailed over holiday insurance fraud

inner london crown court (1)

Pioneering Hornsey Road Glass House Solidarity Shelter closes – but could reopen as permanent facility

Jon Glackin, Streets Kitchen co-ordinator with Mark Fitzpatrick Managing Director of Team Fitzpatrick Developments in the Hornsey Road warehouse. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘Cheeky’ Bella, 3, dies after tummy ache – leaving devastated Canonbury family to crowdfund funeral costs

Three-year-old Bella died of unknown causes earlier this month and her family are crowdfunding to cover the funeral costs

Ali Al Har: Abdirahman Abdullahi jailed for 12 years over fatal robbery in Tufnell Park and drug dealing

Abdiraham Abdullahi was found not guilty of murdering Ali Al Har but guilty of robbing him at knifepoint. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Barnsbury man jailed over holiday insurance fraud

inner london crown court (1)

Pioneering Hornsey Road Glass House Solidarity Shelter closes – but could reopen as permanent facility

Jon Glackin, Streets Kitchen co-ordinator with Mark Fitzpatrick Managing Director of Team Fitzpatrick Developments in the Hornsey Road warehouse. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘Cheeky’ Bella, 3, dies after tummy ache – leaving devastated Canonbury family to crowdfund funeral costs

Three-year-old Bella died of unknown causes earlier this month and her family are crowdfunding to cover the funeral costs

Ali Al Har: Abdirahman Abdullahi jailed for 12 years over fatal robbery in Tufnell Park and drug dealing

Abdiraham Abdullahi was found not guilty of murdering Ali Al Har but guilty of robbing him at knifepoint. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Dubois defeats Lartey to maintain unbeaten record

Daniel Dubois inspects his belt (pic Natalie Mayhew, Butterfly Boxing)

Arsenal Women’s boss Joe Montemurro already looking to the future after ‘amazing’ WSL title win

Arsenal Manager Joe Montemurro relaxes in the dugout before kick off during the FA Women's Super League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal loanee Denis Suarez out for rest of the season with groin injury

Arsenal's Denis Suarez during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire/PA Images

Review: Flamboree brings traditional Alsatian dish to Old Street

Tarte Flamb�e is a traditional Alsatian dish.

Pioneering Hornsey Road Glass House Solidarity Shelter closes – but could reopen as permanent facility

Jon Glackin, Streets Kitchen co-ordinator with Mark Fitzpatrick Managing Director of Team Fitzpatrick Developments in the Hornsey Road warehouse. Picture: Polly Hancock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists