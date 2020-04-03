Search

Coronavirus: Clubs appeal for support to #KOCOVID19

PUBLISHED: 13:00 05 April 2020

England Boxing clubs are appealing for support to #KOCOVID19

Archant

England Boxing-affiliated clubs are appealing for the nation’s support to #KOCOVID19 and keep clubs running after the Coronavirus shutdown comes to an end.

Clubs up and down the country who give service to their respective communities have been forced to close their doors until further notice, putting a tremendous financial strain on a number of them.

That puts at risk the community work they do on a daily basis, teaching thousands of people, often in England’s most disadvantaged areas, to box.

A host of clubs also take on additional vitally important projects concerning mental health, Parkinson’s, knife and gang crime, holiday hunger, inclusion, extremism and education, to name just a few.

It’s why clubs are now appealing to the public – family, friends, members of the local community and local businesses – to give as much as they can, with no amount too small, and all greatly appreciated.

“You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone, and communities all over England respect the work of their local boxing club,” said England Boxing’s Head of Community Development, Ron Tulley.

“We cannot afford to lose one club during this Coronavirus outbreak, so please support #KOCOVID19 and ensure all clubs can survive.”

More than 90 clubs have so far joined in with the campaign – from Paignton Boxing Club in the South West to Benwall Victoria ABC in the North East.

It has been supported by a host of boxing personalities including Daniel and Caroline Dubois, Tommy Coyle, Paul Jones, Richie Wenton, Gemma Richardson, Delicious Orie, Keiron Conway and Chad Sugden.

So whether people know a boxer who has been putting in the hard yards, a coach who volunteers his or her time to keep youngsters off the streets, or a club that is making a real difference in the area it serves, they are asked to give as generously as they can.

To donate, go to englandboxing.org/clubs/kocovid19/ where you can view a list of participating clubs by region and click on a link that takes you directly through to their fundraising page.

You can view a video supporting #KOCOVID19 at youtube.com/watch?v=EyOP6ye2Jgg

People can also show their support for the campaign across England Boxing’s social media using the hashtag #KOCOVID19.

