Ex-Islington amateur Dubois chases more success against Lartey

Daniel Dubois (pic: Steven Paston/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Islington middleweight Billy Underwood also in action this weekend

Former Islington amateur Daniel Dubois returns to the ring on Saturday when he tops the bill on a Frank Warren show at the SSE Wembley Arena.

The 21-year-old is due to face Ghana's Richard Lartey, with Dubois aiming to rack up his 10th win in the paid ranks.

The heavyweight hope was last in action at the Royal Albert Hall in March when he stopped former world title challenger Razvan Cojanu in the second round of their contest.

Since turning professional in April 2017, Dubois has steadily built a name for himself as one of the best young heavyweight talents around.

But the man known as 'Dynamite' knows his reputation would be left in tatters with a defeat.

Elsewhere, Islington middleweight Billy Underwood puts his unbeaten record on the line against Genadij Krajevski on a MTK Global show at York Hall on Friday with the Brit looking for a third straight win.