Former Islington amateur Courtenay enjoys winning debut

Shannon Courtenay (left) in action against Cristina Busuioc during their Bantamweight bout at the Copper Box Arena, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Former Islington amateur Shannon Courtenay enjoyed a winning start to her professional career with a points win over Romania’s Cristina Busuioc.

The bantamweight was making her debut on a Matchroom show at the Copper Box Arena in Stratford.

Courtenay enjoyed a height and reach advantage over her opponent, but dominated the contest with a flurry of punches to Busuioc’s head and body.

That kept the Romanian at a distance, with Busuioc hurt a number of times by the powerful Courtenay.

To her credit, the brave Busuioc made it through all four rounds before Courtenay was named the winner by 40-36.

It was a brilliant debut for Courtenay and the youngster will look to build on that success in her next bout.

The Matchroom bill was headlined by Charlie Edwards’ successful defence of his WBC world flyweight title against Spain’s Angel Moreno.

The card also saw wins for young British talents Lawrence Okolie, Joshua Buatsi and Lewis Ritson.