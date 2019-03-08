Dubois sets sights on huge clash with Joyce as British Board orders summer bout

Daniel Dubois celebrates winning the WBO European heavyweight title in February (pic: Steven Paston/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

The latest boxing news from Islington

Former Islington amateur Daniel Dubois has his sights set on a meeting with British heavyweight rival Joe Joyce later this year.

Both Dubois and Joyce are unbeaten since turning professional and know inflicting a first defeat on the other would be a huge boost to their respective careers.

The bout has been ordered by the British Board of Boxing and will go to purse bids on April 10.

Any fight between the pair will not take place until the summer at the earliest, with Dubois facing Richard Lartey at the SSE Arena on April 27.

But that has not stopped Dubois from talking up the prospect of a mouthwatering all-British clash.

“I am happy the fight with Joyce has been put forward and it is one that excites me,” said the 21-year-old.

“That is for later because I have got a proper big fight lined up for April 27 and all of my energy and attention has to be channelled towards that.

“Lartey is coming to win and these are the sort of fights I want to be involved in.

“It is a huge opportunity for me to headline a show at a famous arena live on BT Sport and it is not one I can afford to look beyond.

“My team wouldn’t allow me to focus on anything else anyway.

“Once April 27 is done with, I can then start thinking about a fight that I am sure everyone will want to see.

“I can show that I am on my way to the top with a big knockout of a British rival who I know well from the amateur scene.”