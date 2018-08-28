Search

Dubois set to return to ring in March

PUBLISHED: 10:00 22 January 2019

Heavyweight hope Daniel Dubois (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Heavyweight hope Daniel Dubois (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

The latest boxing news from Islington

Former Islington amateur Daniel Dubois will take to the ring for the first time in 2019 on March 3.

The heavyweight hope is due to co-headline a Frank Warren show at the Royal Albert Hall later this year.

The 21-year-old will face Romania’s Razvan Cojanu, who Dubois was due to meet in December before illness forced the Brit to pull out in the days leading up to the bout.

It means Dubois will face Cojanu having not fought since beating experienced American Kevin Johnson on points in October.

That fight was the first time Dubois had been taken the distance in his pro career having won his previous eight bouts by way of knockout.

Dubois will hope to record another knockout success against Cojanu in March as hee looks for a fine start to ring life in 2019.

Also on the exciting Frank Warren bill are Liam Williams, Joe Mullender and Nicola Adams, with more names to be added.

