Ex-Islington amateur Gharib ready to keep climbing pro rankings

PUBLISHED: 10:00 04 April 2019

Matthew Bozeat

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)

The latest boxing news from Islington

Mo Gharib reckons his super featherweight rivals will struggle to lay a glove on him now he’s gone back to using the skills that made him a top amateur.

The former Islington amateur is back in action on Costas Evangelou’s show at the Lee Valley Athletics Centre on April 20, seven weeks after he got his career back on track with a six-round points win over Dean Evans.

Evans handed Gharib a shock points reverse last November, dropping him twice to win on points over four rounds.

Gharib tightened up in the rematch and boxed his way to victory.

“If I had lost the rematch, I would have retired,” admitted the 26-year-old.

“The first time I boxed him, I wasn’t switched on, I didn’t make the weight properly and I underestimated him.

“These British journeymen aren’t fragile like the foreigners. They are hard.

“He caught me when I was throwing wide shots and wasn’t expecting him to throw back.

“A lot of people wouldn’t have got up. I showed heart and I’ve learned from that fight.

“I was much smarter in the rematch. I was more solid, my feet were good and I kept my chin down.

“I know I have the skills to outclass the guys with the titles at super featherweight.

“I’ve been trying to knock people out, but I can outclass these guys, make them hit fresh air and make them look silly.

“I have gone back to boxing the way I boxed when I was an amateur.”

As an amateur, Gharib won three Haringey Box Cup golds and was an ABA semi-finalist.

The super featherweight turned pro in December 2017 and won his first three bouts before running into Evans, a hard journeyman from Hereford.

“When I turned pro, I needed to build a fan base and the crowd want to see knockouts,” he said.

“You end up playing to the crowd and going for the knockout, but I have the boxing ability to entertain crowds without going for the knockout.

“I’m never in a boring fight.”

Gharib will hope that stays true after April 20.

