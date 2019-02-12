Islington Boxing Club duo see off Southern Counties rivals in impressive fashion

Connor Daly and Ewan Jenkins (pic Reggie Hagland)

Islington Boxing Club had two winners at the inter region show between London and Southern Counties at The Roundhouse, Dagenham on Sunday.

Connoy Daly, Bill Cox and Ewan Jenkins (pic Reggie Hagland) Connoy Daly, Bill Cox and Ewan Jenkins (pic Reggie Hagland)

The Hazellville Road-based club were meant to originally have four of their boxers compete, but bouts fell through for Masood Abdullah (U60kg) and Slavisa Gegic (U69kg) at short notice, after both were crowned London Intermediate champions a week earlier.

Connor Daly (U52kg) had received a bye in the London stages of the Intermediate Championships and faced Louis Small (Fareham ABC) who he previously boxed against in late November 2018 and lost on a unanimous decision.

Revenge was sweet for Daly in his second senior contest as he outworked a rival who opted to throw and land his stronger shots.

The constant front-footed Daly caught the ringside judges’ eyes with his head and body shots to win 4-1 on a split decision.

The two flyweights are due to box each other again on March 2 when a London select will meet a Hampshire & IOW team in Gosport.

Light-welterweight Ewan Jenkins (U64kg) had his 20th bout for Islington in less than 18 months since joining from home town club Empire ABC in Bristol, and showed superior boxing skill and sharpness to keep Fraser Hadaway (Turners BA) at bay.

The more experienced Islington boxer was two rounds in front going into the last round, but warned for low use of head by the referee and had a point deducted.

Hadaway was then cut from a punch which opened up by his right eye but the medical officer quickly examined him and was happy for him to carry on.

Less than 30 seconds later Fraser received a cut to the head from another scoring punch which bled heavily and ringside doctor Dr Don Macfarlane examined the cut and advised the referee to stop the contest via RSCi (Referee Stopped Contest via Injury), giving Jenkins victory by a unanimous decision.

This was the last stages of the Intermediate Championships as it is not currently a recognised national tournament.

Islington’s four London & Southern Area Intermdiatee winners are now due to enter the National Amateur Boxing Elite Championships (formally known as the Senior ABAs) in March.