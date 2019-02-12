Search

Isaacs celebrates fifth straight win after beating Saunders on points

PUBLISHED: 13:00 18 February 2019

Ken Sellek

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

The latest boxing news from Islington

Islington super lightweight Louis Isaacs collected a fifth straight win in the paid ranks with a points success over Rhys Saunders at York Hall on Saturday.

The 21-year-old was competing on a British Warriors promotion at the iconic venue in east London.

Isaacs came out using a stiff left jab and was soon forcing his Welsh rival against the ropes with powerful hooks to both head and body.

This was not a one-sided bout, though, and Saunders traded blows with Isaacs as the fight became a bruising contest.

With Isaacs carrying the harder power, referee Ian John Lewis scored the bout 59-55 in the Islington man’s favour.

For the bout, Isaacs had a new trainer in his corner in the guise of former IBF world cruiserweight champion Glenn McCrory.

“Louis has been training at my gym in County Durham and I’ve been working on his defence and we’re now starting to get there,” said McCrory.

Also celebrating a win on the bill was former Islington captain Jeff Oforim, who beat lightweight rival Jordan Ellison on points.

The early exchanges were not the most exciting, with few punches being thrown and many of those that were missing the target.

In the second round, Ofori began to cut down the distance to Ellison, who he almost dropped with a flurry of punches to the head.

The 28-year-old had the faster hand-speed throughout, while his footwork also allowed him to take control.

That gave Ofori a solid platform from which to work from as referee Lee Every scored the bout 59-56 in his favour.

Former St Pancras amateur Davis Pagan, meanwhile, outpointed Liam Griffiths in their bout at super welterweight.

*Islington’s Freddie Kiwitt will face Belfast rival Paddy Gallagher for the vacant WBO European welterweight title at York Hall on Friday.

The pair meet on a packed MTK Global show, with Kiwitt looking for a 15th win as a professional.

Islington middlweight Billy Underwood is also booked for action on the show.

