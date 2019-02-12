Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Isaacs puts unbeaten record on line against Saunders

PUBLISHED: 10:00 14 February 2019

Ken Sellek

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

The latest boxing news from Islington

Louis Isaacs will be chasing his fifth win in the paid ranks when he takes on super lightweight rival Rhys Saunders at York Hall on Saturday.

The Islington prospect has won all four of his bouts since turning professional in March last year, but remains on the lookout for his first knockout success.

The 21-year-old may hope that comes against Welsh foe Saunders on a British Warrior bill this weekend.

Also in action at York Hall on Saturday is former Islington captain Jeff Ofori who faces Jordan Ellison in a lightweight contest.

Former St Pancras amateur Davis Pagan, meanwhile, takes on super welterweight rival Liam Griffiths.

*Ex-Islington amateur Shannon Courtenay will make her professional debut at the Copper Box Arena on March 23 after signing with Matchroom.

“With Katie Taylor and Nicola Adams making a name for themselves, women’s boxing is taking off and it’s a good time for me to turn pro,” said the former Haringey Box Cup champion.

Most Read

Islington Council applies to ban rough sleeping and begging under Stroud Green Road bridge in Finsbury Park

A rough sleeper under the bridge on Stroud Green Road. Photo: Polly Hancock

Teenager seriously injured after falling from Archway Bridge

The Archway bridge. Picture: Rocker_44/Flickr/CC BY 2.0

Sting catches Central Street shop selling booze to child

Trading Standards has pushed for a review of Bagci Food Centre's licence. Picture: Google Maps

Ali Al Har murder trial: Abdiraham Abdullahi weeps after ‘zombie killer knife’ stabbing in Corinne Road, Tufnell Park

Ali Al Har was stabbed to death in Tufnell Park. Picture: Met Police

Old Street water fountain: ‘Exciting initiative’ sees first of six fountains installed on Promenade of Light

Launch of new Old Street drinking fountain with (L-R) London Deputy Mayor for Environment and Energy Shirley Rodrigues; Cllr Claudia Webbe, Islington Council's executive member for environment and transport; and one of the first members of the public to use the new drinking fountain. Picture: Islington Council

Most Read

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

#includeImage($article, 225)

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship loss against Preston

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Isaacs puts unbeaten record on line against Saunders

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)

Arsene Wenger: Dream of a Real Madrid job is ‘over’ admits former Arsenal boss

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield.

Europa League: Arsenal boss Unai Emery and Petr Cech speak ahead of BATE Borisov clash

Arsenal manager Unai Emery ahead of the Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. PA

Arsenal boss Unai Emery: Our target is to play in the Champions League

Arsenal manager Unai Emery gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield.

Arsenal fan column: All Guns Blazing – Why do Juventus have a chokehold over the Gunners in transfer dealings?

Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal crosses during the Europa League match at the Emirates Stadium. Picture by Martyn Haworth. 07463250714 08/11/2018
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists