Isaacs puts unbeaten record on line against Saunders

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

The latest boxing news from Islington

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Louis Isaacs will be chasing his fifth win in the paid ranks when he takes on super lightweight rival Rhys Saunders at York Hall on Saturday.

The Islington prospect has won all four of his bouts since turning professional in March last year, but remains on the lookout for his first knockout success.

The 21-year-old may hope that comes against Welsh foe Saunders on a British Warrior bill this weekend.

Also in action at York Hall on Saturday is former Islington captain Jeff Ofori who faces Jordan Ellison in a lightweight contest.

Former St Pancras amateur Davis Pagan, meanwhile, takes on super welterweight rival Liam Griffiths.

*Ex-Islington amateur Shannon Courtenay will make her professional debut at the Copper Box Arena on March 23 after signing with Matchroom.

“With Katie Taylor and Nicola Adams making a name for themselves, women’s boxing is taking off and it’s a good time for me to turn pro,” said the former Haringey Box Cup champion.