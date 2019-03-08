Islington bag an impressive haul of medals on first trip to East Midlands Box Cup

Islington's Connor Daly (pic Reggie Hagland) Archant

Islington Boxing Club won two gold medals and three silvers in their first appearance at the East Midlands Box Cup.

Islington's Dilraj Singh Gozra (pic Reggie Hagland) Islington's Dilraj Singh Gozra (pic Reggie Hagland)

A squad of six travelled, with Caiden Hughes winning his U57kg quarter-final against Harvey Powell (West Warwicks ABC), but then losing to former teammate Martin McDonagh (White Hart Lane).

Departing junior captain Harry Betteridge won a split decision in his U50kg semi final against Alfie Campbell (Tameside Elite) but was defeated in the final by Theo Weaver (Xbox).

Betteridge is now a member of the senior boxing team after serving the juniors well as captain.

William Nantu was beaten in a straight U52kg final by Josh Crabb (Pound Lane) on a unanimous decision, while Ella Gilbert lost in similar fashion at U57kg after a close contest with current National Development champion and undefeated Jessica Barry (Christ The King ABC).

Islington's Caiden Hughes (pic Reggie Hagland) Islington's Caiden Hughes (pic Reggie Hagland)

Gilbert gave a very good account of herself and the club thought she was unlucky not to get the nod.

Connor Daly won gold in a straight final against Frazer Morgan (Chesterfield ABC) and debutant Dilraj Singh Gozra also won a straight final at U36kg against Reuben Muston (Whitley ABC).

*An Islington BC Select beat 1860 Munich in the fifth meeting between the two clubs.

Islington's William Nantu (pic Reggie Hagland) Islington's William Nantu (pic Reggie Hagland)

Keen on avenging their only defeat so far to the German club, they sent out a strong team of boxers that were made up of members of the Hazellville Road gym and others from London.

Innes Bowat (Cranford ABC, 67kg) gave the club the lead with a close split decision win against Lirigron Krasniqi.

And Bob Miah (56kg) in his last contest before the Haringey Box Cup won via unanimous decision against Zebair Hamdi to give the away side a 2-0 lead.

Masood Abdullah (60kg) wasn't able to rest up from the previous weekend competing for England in the Three Nations Championships but the English and British lightweight champion continued his good form by winning on a split decision against Kris Bushi

Islington's Harry Betteridge (pic Reggie Hagland) Islington's Harry Betteridge (pic Reggie Hagland)

Balraj Khara (Westside ABC, 81kg) was beaten by unanimous decision by Adrian Chmielewski, but Anderi Discalu (Stonebridge ABC, 75kg) won a split decision against Idris Mischko Netschirwan.

Liam Forrest (Repton ABC, 81kg) lost a unanimous decision against Max Meier and Shaun Thomas (61kg) was beaten by Ahmed Ham, having once again travelled over from Australia to compete for Islington in this event and the Haringey Box Cup.

The score going into the interval was 4-3 to Islington, with Charlie Roche (75kg) outworking Daniel Filipovic to win a unanimous decision after the restart.

Slavisa Gegic (69kg) won on unanimous points against Daniel Kroger before the last contest saw Jeamie Tskieva (White Hart Lane BA, 120kg) lose a unanimous decision to Kenan Husovic to make it a 6-4 win for Islington.