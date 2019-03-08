Islington boxers among the medals at Haringey Box Cup as Briant and Miah hit gold

Islington's Ruhel Miah and Charlotte Briant celebrate (pic Reggie Hagland) Archant

Islington Boxing Club picked up two gold and two silver medals at the 12th Haringey Box Cup at Alexandra Palace.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Islington's Ella Gilbert and Charlotte Briant at the Haringey Box Cup (pic Reggie Hagland) Islington's Ella Gilbert and Charlotte Briant at the Haringey Box Cup (pic Reggie Hagland)

The Hazellville Road club had eight boxers in action, but two were drawn to face each other in the Senior A 60kg category.

Current English and British champion Masood Abdullah met Shaun Thomas, a Box Cup gold medalist in 2017 and London Elite champion last year, and claimed a 4-1 split decision after a close and competitive contest.

But Masood was beaten in the semi-finals by Macauley Owen (Coventry University) by the same margin the next day, with the previous day's exertions against Thomas taking their toll.

Below-par Sunni Torgman lost to Jennifer Lehanne (Dublin City Univ) in the Female B 60kg group, but Ella Gilbert got an overdue 4-1 win over Zoe Hefford (Double Jab) at 57kg.

Islington clubmates Shaun Thomas and Masood Abdullah met at the Haringey Box Cup (pic Reggie Hagland) Islington clubmates Shaun Thomas and Masood Abdullah met at the Haringey Box Cup (pic Reggie Hagland)

You may also want to watch:

Gilbert then faced Paulina Biernat (Left Hook ABC) in the final on Sunday, a week after picking up silver in the East Midlands Box Cup, and added another to her roll of honours.

Charlotte Briant returned to the ring and defeated Zara Pennett-Harris (Lion ABC) in a straight 75kg final, scoring with left and rights against her previously unbeaten opponent to claim her second Haringey Box Cup gold by unanimous decision.

Islington's other gold medal came from Ruhel Miah in the Senior B 56kg category, after his Celtic Box Cup gold in Ireland back in September.

Islington's Ella Gilbert (pic Reggie Hagland) Islington's Ella Gilbert (pic Reggie Hagland)

Miah only ended up boxing once, dominating his semi-final against Daniel Varadi (Northolt) and earning a second-round stoppage before Pete Oswald (Royal Navy) withdrew prior to the final on Sunday.

Connor Daly won comfortably against Rickey Nesbitt (Holy Family BC, Drogheda in their Senior A 52kg bout, but lost the next day by a 3-2 split decision in the final to Muzzi Fuyana (Tyne Tees & Wear).

The Islington team felt Daly had done enough to warrant victory in the first two rounds, but Fuyana avenged an Elite Championships semi-final defeat when the two met in April.

Meanwhile, English and British champion Jem Campbell didn't get to finish the season off how she would have liked after suffering a defeat against Irish Elite champion Christina Desmond (Team Munster) via unanimous decision in the Femala A 69kg category.