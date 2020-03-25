Coronavirus: Islington Boxing Club confirms closure

Islington Boxing Club has closed its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic (pic Reggie Hagland) Archant

Islington Boxing Club took the decision to completely close its doors last Thursday for a period of four weeks, when the situation will be reviewed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A statement sent out to members and users of the Hazellville Road venue said: “This decision has not been taken lightly. We have tried our utmost to keep our doors open for as long as possible, realising there would be an inevitable closure at some point.

You may also want to watch:

“We’re acutely aware the club is a lifeline to some and closure will have an adverse effect on their daily lives, but we have had to take into consideration the well being of all members/users and also the health of the local community, hence the complete closure of the club and its facilities.

“No one knows what we are facing in the next few weeks, let alone us. We would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for your continued support and hope to reopen as soon as possible, when we are confident it is safe to do so and in line with government guidelines.

“Whilst we are closed, we are undertaking a thorough, deep clean of the building and all of our equipment ready for when we reopen.”

The club will update their social media accounts on Twitter (@IslingtonABC) and Instagram (@IslingtonBoxingClub), as well as their facebook page as and when there are updates.