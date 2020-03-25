Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Islington Boxing Club confirms closure

PUBLISHED: 11:00 26 March 2020

Islington Boxing Club has closed its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic (pic Reggie Hagland)

Islington Boxing Club has closed its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic (pic Reggie Hagland)

Archant

Islington Boxing Club took the decision to completely close its doors last Thursday for a period of four weeks, when the situation will be reviewed.

A statement sent out to members and users of the Hazellville Road venue said: “This decision has not been taken lightly. We have tried our utmost to keep our doors open for as long as possible, realising there would be an inevitable closure at some point.

You may also want to watch:

“We’re acutely aware the club is a lifeline to some and closure will have an adverse effect on their daily lives, but we have had to take into consideration the well being of all members/users and also the health of the local community, hence the complete closure of the club and its facilities.

“No one knows what we are facing in the next few weeks, let alone us. We would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for your continued support and hope to reopen as soon as possible, when we are confident it is safe to do so and in line with government guidelines.

“Whilst we are closed, we are undertaking a thorough, deep clean of the building and all of our equipment ready for when we reopen.”

The club will update their social media accounts on Twitter (@IslingtonABC) and Instagram (@IslingtonBoxingClub), as well as their facebook page as and when there are updates.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Covid-19 cases in Islington rise to 59 – as Boris Johnson orders lockdown

Four people have now died of coronavirus in Brent. Picture: PA Images

Coronavirus: Council leader threatens to close Islington parks

People queueing for ice creams in Highbury Fields.

Coronavirus Bill: Jeremy Corbyn calls for guaranteed income for gig economy and self-employed workers

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Coronavirus: Mutual Aid community groups set up across UK to help neighbours self-isolating

A file image of someone self-isolating due to coronavirus. Picture: PA

Coronavirus: Forty-five test positive for Covid-19 in Islington – as pubs, restaurants and gyms ordered to close

Four people have now died of coronavirus in Brent. Picture: PA Images

Most Read

Coronavirus: Covid-19 cases in Islington rise to 59 – as Boris Johnson orders lockdown

Four people have now died of coronavirus in Brent. Picture: PA Images

Coronavirus: Council leader threatens to close Islington parks

People queueing for ice creams in Highbury Fields.

Coronavirus Bill: Jeremy Corbyn calls for guaranteed income for gig economy and self-employed workers

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Coronavirus: Mutual Aid community groups set up across UK to help neighbours self-isolating

A file image of someone self-isolating due to coronavirus. Picture: PA

Coronavirus: Forty-five test positive for Covid-19 in Islington – as pubs, restaurants and gyms ordered to close

Four people have now died of coronavirus in Brent. Picture: PA Images

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Coronavirus: Islington Boxing Club confirms closure

Islington Boxing Club has closed its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic (pic Reggie Hagland)

Arsenal’s Carter calls for back-to-back Euro finals in 2021

Bayern Munich's Verena Schweers (left) and Arsenal's Danielle Carter in action during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Whittington Hospital: We won’t be out of coronavirus beds “by the weekend”

The Whittington Hospital in North London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Covid-19 cases in Islington rise to 70 – as UK deaths surpass swine flu fatalities

A man wearing a protective face mask cycles in central London, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson has put the UK in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Victoria Jones/ PA

Recipe: Frances Bissell’s Banana and Walnut Loaf

Frances Bissell's Afternoon tea on Gozo and banana and walnut loaf
Drive 24