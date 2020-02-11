Islington BC enjoy Channel Island trip with big win over Jersey Leonis in team match

Islington Boxing Club recorded a 9-3 win over Jersey Leonis ABC in the Channel Islands on Saturday.

The team match at the Raddison Blu Hotel saw a mixture of novice, intermediate and elite boxers in action, following a 6-6 draw between the clubs in February 2017.

Competition secretary Reggie Hagland said: "Matching is a thankless task most of the time, we suffered a few injuries in the build-up to the trip therefore they had to withdrew.

"We managed to replace them with others from the club who stepped up in level or with a guest boxer from a London club."

Islington fielded nine of their seniors alongside three guests, with Christos Pantelli, 17, making his debut against Kristiain Skarbet at 64kg, but losing a split decision.

Tyrelle Howell (TM Boxing) was making his amateur boxing debut having previously competed as a kickboxer and beat his rival on unanimos points, with his unorthodox style making him hard to hit.

Emma Fitzgerald took her 62kg bout on at 24 hours notice, having competed twice in Sweden the weekend before.

But after winning the first round against Leanne le Feuvre, who took the second, Fitzgerald twisted her ankle and was unable to continue, with Hagland adding: "One of the guest boxers never turned up at the airport and in the end had no intention to compete on the show.

"It was very disappointing that the boxer had let us and Leonis down, it was embarrassing. However Fitzy G (as we call her) replied to our whatsapp messages and travelled the next morning to Jersey (7am flight) and boxed in the weight class above."

Joseph Burton beat E Crooke on unanimous points at 64kg for his second win in four outings to level the match at 2-2, but Kevin Agbodzah was pipped by former IBC member Kane Morgan at 69kg.

Denzel Green made his club debut at 75kg, after recently transferring from Haringey, and dominated the first two rounds against Chris Rodrigues on his way to a win.

And Islington took charge in the second half of the show, with Judah Meade (58kg) beating fellow unbeaten fighter Travis Blanchet, who was retired on his stool before the final round, for his fifth win.

Rodney Kabeya made it three wins in a row after beating C Croke on a split decision at 76kg to put the visitiors 5-3 up and Ewan Jenkins showed his best form for some time to beat Jersey's vastly experienced Tom Frame on another majority verdict at 65kg.

Club captain Connor Daly beat Ricky Prior, who withdrew after the second round with a hip injury, in his first outing of the season before guest Michael Omokayode, of Dagenham, got the better of Rhys Munro with a unanimous points win at 64kg, avenging a previous loss.

Dale Youth's Ahmed Hatim rounded off the win with a unanimous points success over harry Bertram at 64kg, only for the squad to hear their flights back to London had been cancelled due to Storm Ciara, but Hagland said: "Overall it has been one of the best trips we've been on result, morale and team-bonding wise."