Islington BC enjoy Golden Girls Box Cup trip

PUBLISHED: 16:31 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:31 11 February 2020

Islington BC's Jem Campbell was named Golden Girl of the tournament at the Box Cup in Sweden (pic Reggie Hagland)

Archant

Islington BC won two gold and two silvers at the Golden Girls' Box Cup in Sweden.

Islington's squad face the camera at the Golden Girls' Box Cup in Sweden (pic Reggie Hagland)Islington's squad face the camera at the Golden Girls' Box Cup in Sweden (pic Reggie Hagland)

A team of five travelled with Lenny Hagland, Laura Weis and Amy Pu, as an official.

And Jem Campbell was crowned Golden Girl of the entire tournament after beating Ivanusa Moreira, Amy Greatore and Marianna Ahlborg to land elite under-69kg gold.

Alexandra Petcu moved up to the class B, under-75kg class and beat Randi Stolan with a first-round stoppage, followed by a unanimous points win over Kristin Sif.

Sunni Torgman beat Monika Schwarz on a 4-1 split in the elite under-60kg group, then Riikka Niemi 3-2, but was retired in the second round of the final against Valentina Bustamante and finished with silver.

Emma Fitzgerald beat Taylor Johnson on points in class C, under-60kg, but lost to Kara Guomundsdottir in the final.

Tessa Jones lost to Madeleine Finnstro in their quarter-final but Pu was named best referee after retiring from competitive boxing.

