Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Islington’s Daly completes a win double over Dixon while juniors celebrate successes

PUBLISHED: 16:30 01 March 2019

Islington boxers had more to cheer on another busy weekend of action.

Connor Daly travelled to Coventry for the Bulkington BC show at Bedworth Liberal Club to face Ryan Dixon in a rematch at 53kg.

And having won their previous clash on an Islington dinner show nearly two years earlier, Daly made it a double with a unanimous points verdict, ahead of his first elite championships in mid-March.

Sunday saw four junior boxers compete at two shows, with Caiden Hughes, 14, in the London quarter-finals of the Junior Cadet Championships on the Small Holdings ABC show at Tooting & Mitcham Football Club.

Hughes won a split decision over Dale Youth’s S. Azim to progress to the semi-finals at Springwest, Feltham on Saturday alongside identical twin Kyron and team-mate William Nantu.

Three other juniors were on the Lion ABC show at their gym in Hoxton’s Pitfield Street.

Cianan Campbell, 10, came up against Patrick Sweeney (MK Victors) and started brightly in a close first round.

But Sweeney came out on top in the second round, with Campbell given a standing eight count, and the referee called it off in the final round.

Isaac Gibson, 11, faced tricky Reis Wilson (Lion ABC), who was keen to make an impression on his new club and took the first round with his better work rate not giving the Islington boxer time to think over his shots.

However, Gibson managed to find his range and jab, with Wilson given a standing eight count as the Islington youngster won a unanimous decision.

Junior club captain Harry Betteridge, 14, met Nadeem Bairah (MK Victors), who began brightly.

Betteridge upped his work rate in the second round to set up a decider, which he managed to win by the skin of his teeth for a split decision.

Matin Camara, Betteridge and Daly will represent London against Hampshire & IOW on Saturday in Gosport.

*Caiden Hughes lost out on unanimous points to D. Fearon (All Stars ABC) in his first outing of the season on the White Hart Lane BA show a week earlier.

Ruhel Miah beat Samuel Alphonso on a split decision in his second senior contest, while Slavisa Gegic beat B. Stacey (Western Counties) via unanimous decision on London duty in Bristol.

However, the show was called off before Islington’s Ewan Jenkins could box as the ringside medical officer was supervising a boxer stopped in the previous contest.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Brutal antisemitic attack on elderly man at Highbury Corner in broad daylight

A man was allegedly assualted at Highbury Corner. Picture: Google Maps

DWP blasted for ‘grotesque’ hospital visits in Islington

A file image of a job centre. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Archive

Caledonian Road stabbing: Man in hospital after being attacked in supermarket

The scene of the stabbing in the Caledonian Road. Picture: @999London

Caledonian Road stabbing: CCTV shows moment man is knifed in supermarket

The moment the man is stabbed in Nisa, Caledonian Road.

‘Horrifying antisemitic attack’: Anti-racist vigil to take place in Highbury after old man is beaten up

Highbury & Islington station.Picture:Ken Mears

Most Read

Brutal antisemitic attack on elderly man at Highbury Corner in broad daylight

A man was allegedly assualted at Highbury Corner. Picture: Google Maps

DWP blasted for ‘grotesque’ hospital visits in Islington

A file image of a job centre. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Archive

Caledonian Road stabbing: Man in hospital after being attacked in supermarket

The scene of the stabbing in the Caledonian Road. Picture: @999London

Caledonian Road stabbing: CCTV shows moment man is knifed in supermarket

The moment the man is stabbed in Nisa, Caledonian Road.

‘Horrifying antisemitic attack’: Anti-racist vigil to take place in Highbury after old man is beaten up

Highbury & Islington station.Picture:Ken Mears

Latest from the Islington Gazette

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal legend Alan Smith on the North London derby and Unai Emery

Arsenal manager Unai Emery instructs his players

Arsenal legend Robert Pires makes his prediction ahead of the 198th North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham

Arsenal's Robert Pires is congratulated by team-mate Thierry Henry after scoring their winner at Anfield in 2003 (pic Jon Super/PA)

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Campbell There’s a ‘toughness’ about Unai Emery’s Arsenal

Former Arsenal footballer Kevin Campbell at a Q&A event at Islington Sports Bar & Grill. Picture: MARTYN HAWORTH

Islington’s Daly completes a win double over Dixon while juniors celebrate successes

Tottenham light on midfield options ahead of Gunners clash

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Winks (left) has words with Arsenal's Granit Xhaka during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists