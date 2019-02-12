Islington’s Daly completes a win double over Dixon while juniors celebrate successes

Islington boxers had more to cheer on another busy weekend of action.

Connor Daly travelled to Coventry for the Bulkington BC show at Bedworth Liberal Club to face Ryan Dixon in a rematch at 53kg.

And having won their previous clash on an Islington dinner show nearly two years earlier, Daly made it a double with a unanimous points verdict, ahead of his first elite championships in mid-March.

Sunday saw four junior boxers compete at two shows, with Caiden Hughes, 14, in the London quarter-finals of the Junior Cadet Championships on the Small Holdings ABC show at Tooting & Mitcham Football Club.

Hughes won a split decision over Dale Youth’s S. Azim to progress to the semi-finals at Springwest, Feltham on Saturday alongside identical twin Kyron and team-mate William Nantu.

Three other juniors were on the Lion ABC show at their gym in Hoxton’s Pitfield Street.

Cianan Campbell, 10, came up against Patrick Sweeney (MK Victors) and started brightly in a close first round.

But Sweeney came out on top in the second round, with Campbell given a standing eight count, and the referee called it off in the final round.

Isaac Gibson, 11, faced tricky Reis Wilson (Lion ABC), who was keen to make an impression on his new club and took the first round with his better work rate not giving the Islington boxer time to think over his shots.

However, Gibson managed to find his range and jab, with Wilson given a standing eight count as the Islington youngster won a unanimous decision.

Junior club captain Harry Betteridge, 14, met Nadeem Bairah (MK Victors), who began brightly.

Betteridge upped his work rate in the second round to set up a decider, which he managed to win by the skin of his teeth for a split decision.

Matin Camara, Betteridge and Daly will represent London against Hampshire & IOW on Saturday in Gosport.

*Caiden Hughes lost out on unanimous points to D. Fearon (All Stars ABC) in his first outing of the season on the White Hart Lane BA show a week earlier.

Ruhel Miah beat Samuel Alphonso on a split decision in his second senior contest, while Slavisa Gegic beat B. Stacey (Western Counties) via unanimous decision on London duty in Bristol.

However, the show was called off before Islington’s Ewan Jenkins could box as the ringside medical officer was supervising a boxer stopped in the previous contest.