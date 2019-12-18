Islington Boxing Club honour members at awards night

Islington Boxing Club held their awards night at the Hazellville Road gym on Saturday, with just under 250 members in attendance.

A total of 16 major awards were handed out, six of them new categories and others renamed after contributions made by current and former members.

Credit awards for club juniors who have progressed from the infants academy to the main competitive squad were handed out first, before Jackie Hagland was presented with a special unsung hero award in recognition of her efforts throughout the years.

Connor Daly was announced as new club captain, succeeding Scott Smart, the current longest-serving member of the club, and following in the footsteps of Aarron Morgan, Jermaine Kelly and Jeff Ofori.

"We're confident Connor will thrive at the chance of being the skipper and leader of not only the seniors but also the juniors," said general manager Reggie Hagland.

"Connor is involved heavily with the coaching at infant and junior academy and someone that has been a pleasure to have at the club for the past few years. He will be having trials with the GB team in the New Year and hoping to get a place on the team."

The best junior prospect award was presented to Teddie Glen, 10, by club vice-president Frank Wheeler having come through the academy to the junior competitive squad.

And the best senior prospect prize went to Alexandra Petcu, having won gold at the Women's Winter Box Cup and a NABGC title in only her second contest.

The new Martin Flynn Memorial Shield, in memory of the former Royal Oak pub landlord and Islington BC supporterr, for best junior development boxer was presented by Sabrina Edwards to Bobby Moore, for his efforts in training and performance in the ring, having represented London this year.

Hagland added: "The club were donated £500 from a recent charity golf day that was held in his memory. It was a sad loss and Martin will be fondly remembered by the club. It is fitting that the winning boxer knew Martin's family."

And the John Richards Shield for best senior development boxer - another new award named after the current club coach who has volunteered at the club for over 30 years - went to Bob Miah, having won Celtic and Haringey Box Cup golds and reached the national finals only to lose a split decision.

The Reg Topper Memorial Trophy, named after a founding member of Islington BC who volunteered as a trainer and fundraiser, for best junior newcomer went to 14-year-old George Bartlett and Hagland said: "After Reg's family got back in touch with the club last year, it was felt that the club do something to remember one of its original founder members.

"We hope he is proud of what the club has become and thank the Topper family for their kind donation and support to the club."

The Courtney Fry Cup for best senior newcomer, named after the three-time Elite National champion, Commonwealth Games gold medalist and Olympian, was presented to Laura Weis by former club boxer and coach Danny Hoy, while the renamed Patrick Berryman Trophy for best club member was given to the popular Ella Gilbert.

Hagland added: "I personally can see this winner being at the club for many years to come after becoming a qualified England Boxing Level 1 coach and putting her variety of knowledge into the future talent that comes through the doors of the club."

The Dony Spiro Trophy for most improved junior went to Caiden Hughes, a London Schools' champion set to trainsition to senior ranks soon, and the Terry Emberson Memorial Shield for most improved senior, named after the former club coach and vice president, went to Chris Cunningham, who won 16 bouts out of 20 and reached national finals.

Hagland said: This boxer is one of the toughest we've come across for some time. Due to work commitments he is currently not boxing but over a two-year period he was one of the most active seniors we had and improved with each contest."

William Nantu, 15, took the Gerard Smith Shield as most dedicated junior boxer, and the Tom Doherty Memorial Cup for most dedicated senior went to Connor Daly, who won Celtic Box Cup gold, London intermediate and elite titles and was a natoinal finalist.

Hagland said: "Connor is one of the most popular members of the club and it is a pleasure to have his amongst our team, he is also an active official and qualified Level 1 boxing coach."

Jem Campbell was named best female boxer, after winning gold at the Golden Girls Box Cup in Sweden and Winter Box Cup, an Elite Championship title and on her England debut.

And Kyron Hughes took the Colin Webster Shield as best junior boxer, after winning two London titles and reaching national finals.

The Jerry Mitchell Shield, named after the long-serving volunteer coach, for best senior boxer went to Ewan Jenkins, who won four London titles, was a national finalist and represented London overseas.

And the Ivan Bersch Memorial award, named after the father of club sponsor Paulette who owns Geo F Trumper, for most consistent boxer was prsented to British Universities champion Slavisa Gegic, who had an unbeaten run of 21 bouts before losing a national final on a split decision and represented London.

The first winner of the newly named Ron Hagland Memorial Trophy, in tribute to one of the club's founder members, fundraising secretary, honorary secretary and treasurer, as best overall club boxer went to Masood Abdullah.

As well as winning the National Development, intermediate and elite championship titles, Abdullah represented London and England before deciding to turn professional and received his award from Lenny Hagland, chief executive of the club.

