Boxing: Islington host charity show for Not Forgotten Association

Islington boxers celebrate (pic Reggie Hagland) Archant

Islington Boxing Club hosted a charity dinner show for the Not Forgotten Association at Wellington Barracks in Westminster on Friday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Islington boxers celebrate (pic Reggie Hagland) Islington boxers celebrate (pic Reggie Hagland)

it featured nine bouts, including seven senior club boxers, and began with 14-year-old Connor Mitchell (West Ham) beating Paddy Cash (Westside ABC) on a unanimous decision in an entertaining 43kg bout.

Michael Antoniou returned to the ring after five years to face debutant George Ninson (Rosehill ABC) at 75kg and made a bright start, landing cleaner punches.

But Ninson rallied and forced a standing eight count in the last round to win on unanimous points.

George Ekezie (83kg) made his Islington debut, having boxed in his native Italy, but lost a 3-2 split decision to Sukminder Kooner (New Kings), before

Islington boxers celebrate (pic Reggie Hagland) Islington boxers celebrate (pic Reggie Hagland)

You may also want to watch:

Monika Markwoska (Jersey Leonis) upset Southern Area under-51kg champion Ali Richards (Miguels ABC).

Joseph Burton made his Islington debut at 63kg and beat Harris Malik (Finchley ABC) on unanimous points, forcing a standing eight count in the final round, and Senay Kashary outboxed Jack Mulcahy (Cricklewood ABC), who was warned for dangerous use of the head, for a unanimous win.

D'Jon Golding never got going in the first two rounds against southpaw Jesse Oluptin (Finchley ABC), but gave his rival a standing eight count in the last found, only to lose a unanimous decision.

Islington boxers celebrate (pic Reggie Hagland) Islington boxers celebrate (pic Reggie Hagland)

Debutant Rodney Kabeya comfortably beat Lee Wilson (Lion ABC) at 78kg on a 4-1 split decision, before Shaun Thomas (62kg) faced Ross Driscoll (Finchley ABC) in the final bout of the night.

Thomas won the first two rounds with high work rate and volume of punches to set up a unanimous points win before his return to Australia for trials in December with the national team.

A club spokesman said: "We'd like to thank Graham 'Lofty' Smith and John Murphy for giving the club the opportunity to provide the boxing for the Not Forgotten Association.

"Hopefully the crowd were pleased with the boxing and that we can help do something similar in the future."