Islington Boxing Club have plenty to cheer as members secure National final places

Islington boxers face the camera (pic Reggie Hagland) Archant

Islington Boxing Club's Ewan Jenkins booked his place in the finals of the National Association of Boys & Girls Club Championships with a fine display in Bristol.

Islington's Luan Veras celebrates (pic Reggie Hagland) Islington's Luan Veras celebrates (pic Reggie Hagland)

Jenkins had a unanimous points win over Harley Griffiths (Cwmavon Hornets) in their Class D, u64kg semi-final at Broad Plain Police BC.

And Jenkins produced one of his best performances of the year against the Welsh champion, having lost in the 2017 semi-finals and been ruled out by the medical officer last year.

He will face Connor Sams (Northumberland Fire & Rescue ABC) in the final on Sunday, hoping to join Islington's list of most recent national champions.

Odera Okwousa will box the more experienced Mitchell Barton (Henry's Gym) in the Class D, +91kg final, while Alexandra Petcu faces Chloe Giglio (St Ives) in the Class C, u75kg final at Cresta Court Hotel in Altrincham.

Islington's Ewan Jenkins celebrates (pic Reggie Hagland) Islington's Ewan Jenkins celebrates (pic Reggie Hagland)

Luan Veras travelled to Bristol on Sunday hoping to box in the semi-finals, but received a walkover to the finals when opponent John Penfold (Western Wariors) withdrew due to injury.

Veras will box Kian McDermott (Brooklands ABC) in the Class A, u66kg final at the CYP Sports Centre, Bridlington.

*Islington BC had two boxers compete in the annual London v Army team match at Croydon Hilton Hotel, with Dylan Gibson, 10, winning a 3-2 split decision against Max Moroz (Finchley).

Islington's Senay Kahsay celebrates his debut win for London (pic Reggie Hagland) Islington's Senay Kahsay celebrates his debut win for London (pic Reggie Hagland)

Senay Kahsay has been one of Islington's most active boxers this season and beat Jordan Sanderson on unanimous points on his London debut in a 4-1 match win.

*Islington BC had four juniors compete on a Small Holdings ABC show at Tooting & Mitcham Football Club on Sunday, with Teddie Glen, 10, having his first skills contest against Adrian Piekarski (Mikey's Boxing Gym).

Issac Gibson, 12, gave Jake Greaves (Finchley ABC) a standing eight count in the second round, before the referee stopped the contest in the third, while Luka Veras, 12, was unlucky to be on the wrong end of a 3-2 split decision against Bailey Wilding (Mikey's Boxing Gym).

Alexandra Petcu, 18, had been waiting for over a year for her amateur debut and did not disappoint, defeating Byng Katherine (Mikey's Boxing Gym) via unanimous decision in an excellent performance.

Islington's Dylan Gibson faces the camera (pic Reggie Hagland) Islington's Dylan Gibson faces the camera (pic Reggie Hagland)

Club matchmaker Reggie Hagland said: "We've been struggling to get Alex out as there are not many girls at her age and weight. From January onwards she becomes a senior boxer which will make my life a lot easier to get her the right bouts."

After a final contest in the NABGCs on Sunday, Petcu is entered into the Women's Winte Box Cup in Guildford on December 7-8.

*Islington BC will be hosting a joint open show with Fight For Peace ABC at their Woodman Street gym in E16 on Saturday.

The Hazellville Road club are due to have around 15 juniors compete in what will be their last 'home' show until February. Boxing is due to start at 12.30pm and tickets can be bought on the door for £15 (adults) and £5 (u16s).