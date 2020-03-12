Boxing: Islington quartet chasing national success

Islington's Abs Jasim celebrates with Jerry Mitchell and John Richards (pic Reggie Hagland) Archant

Islington Boxing Club will have four members in action at the National Amateur Elite Championships.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Defending under-69kg champion Jem Campbell will have to battle through the London rounds if she is to retain her crown.

Campbell faces Dee Allen (Haringey ABC) or Patricia Mbata (Finchley ABC) in the semi-finals at Dagenham's Roundhouse on March 20.

'It's a great sign of how female elite boxing is developing with five entered at Campbell's weight in London,' said club spokesman Reggie Hagland.

You may also want to watch:

National Elite finalist Connor Daly has a walkover to the National stages of the under-52kg competition and will hope to go one better this year, while recent BUCS champion Slavisa Gegic boxes Thomas Hunter (Finchely ABC) in a London under-69kg quarter-final at the Roundhouse tonight (Thursday).

NABGC finalist Ewan Jenkins will box either former Islington boxer Mason Smith (Finchley ABC) or Numan Hussein (Haringey ABC) in the London under-69kg semi-finals on March 20.

*Aboturab 'Abs' Jasim, 16, boxed in his first 69kg contest for just under a year when he stepped through the ropes to face Mario Ducally (Rosehill ABC) on Rosehill's open show at Thomas Wall Centre in Sutton on Saturday.

Jasim boxed well throughout an entertaining contest and won via split decision, with the contest named bout of the day.

Jacob Johnson, 15, lost via split decision after a disappointing performance against Jake Page (Royal Resitance BC) on the Royal Resistance BC open show at their gym at Royal Arsenal, Woolwich on Sunday.