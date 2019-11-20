Search

Islington boxer Abdullah is snapped up by Warren after impressive amateur career

PUBLISHED: 11:00 20 November 2019

Masood Abdullah has signed for Warren Managament (Pic: Sonny Warren)

Archant

Islington boxer Masood Abdullah has been signed up by Warren Boxing Management after impressing in the amateur ranks.

The lightweight has won a number of competitions in the space of three years, including the London Boxing Cup five times, ABA National Development Championship, ABA Elite National Championship and the GB Elite Tri Nations Championship.

The youngster is now set to start as a professional under the company headed by Alfie Warren - nephew of Frank Warren.

"This is the first time I have a real belief within myself," said Abdullah. "In the amateurs I didn't think I'd win the ABAs and neither did the people around me.

"They didn't say it, but it was obvious, instead of giving my tactical advice to beat my opponents, they gave me advice on how to survive the fight.

"When I won it my whole belief changed. I went onto bigger tournaments and came out with the same result.

"Now I think I'm something special and not in an arrogant way. I believe I can become world champion."

The youngster admitted his route into boxing was a more bizarre one as it was mainly to compete against his brother instead of a love for the sport.

"I initially got into boxing to spend more time with my brother, he used to go to Islington Boxing Club and then I joined to compete against him," he added.

"He was a great boxer - I admired his craft and followed him into the sport of boxing."

Abdullah also revealed he has never had any real role models and has also sought to compete against the people he has admired in the sport.

He said: "No role model, it sounds weird but I didn't look to anyone as a role model, I've admired a few people.

"People who are amazing athletes, but I never wanted to be them, I wanted to compete with them."

Natty Negawa has also signed up with Frank Warren after winning the GB Elite Tri Nations champ at heavyweight.

And Quaise Khedemi, a fellow British/Afghan international, is looking for a strong start in the super bantamweight division.

*Islington middleweight Billy Underwood improved his record to 3-0 at York Hall on Saturday against Bulgarian Banail Stoyanov by winning all four rounds.

