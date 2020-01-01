Islington boxer Masood Abdulah signs for Queensbury

National amateur lightweight champion Masood Abdulah is set to turn professional under the promotional guidance of Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions.

A product of Islington Boxing Club, Abdulah enjoyed a rapid rise through the amateur ranks that culminated in him winning the National Championships (formerly ABAs) last April – having previously won gold at the Three-Nations Championships – all inside of 30 fights.

The 26-year-old ended his amateur career with 34 fights, having last season also won the Novices, Development and Intermediate Elites, competing in 14 fights over a four-month period.

He will enter the professional game as a super-featherweight.

“I am honestly over the moon,” said the articulate Abdulah on securing a promotional platform to showcase his talents.

“I haven’t been boxing for that long and I’ve managed to get in with one of the best promoters out there. I am ecstatic about it, very excited and looking forward to the journey.

“I met Frank Warren and he wished me the best of luck and said he hopes I can carry my success in the amateurs into the pros.

“I think I have a professional style because I sit down on my shots and don’t bounce in and out and I look to stop fights every single time.”

It was after keeping tabs on his younger sibling that the university-educated north Londoner put on the gloves for the first time – and the older Abdulah stood the test of time and went on to enjoy unexpected success.

“I had my first fight on February 9, 2017 and I only joined the boxing club just so I could spend time with my younger brother,” he revealed.

“He used to box and I used to kick box and after university I wanted to spend more time with him because we grew apart.

“The more time I spent boxing the less he spent boxing, which was weird. It was just a way of me keeping an eye on him.

“But then he beat me up in the gym and I needed to get him back. I think that saw us grow apart again because I came down and took over his sport.

“We speak once in a while now and we have got each other’s back, no matter what.”

Speaking of his new recruit promoter Warren added: “Masood has enjoyed huge success in such a short space of time and it will be fascinating to see if he can emulate these accomplishments in the pro ranks.

“Winning what used to be known as a Senior ABA title with so little experience suggests he has got what it takes and I’m looking forward to launching the second phase of his career. I am sure he will be one to watch.”