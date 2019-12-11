Islington boxer Underwood wants to finish 2019 on a high

Billy Underwood during his last fight at York Hall (Pic: Warren Boxing Management) Archant

Islington boxer Billy Underwood is eager to finish 2019 on a high note by maintaining his unbeaten record as he fights on the Warren Boxing Management card at York Hall this weekend.

The 22-year-old middleweight fighter will come up against experienced Kevin McCauley at the Bethnal Green venue.

His opponent has amassed a total of 227 bouts in his career but the 40-year-old has lost a huge amount of those fights in recent times.

The former Lion ABC member will be confident he can extend his three fight unbeaten record.

"I always look forward to stepping into the ring, I love all the aspects of a live fight, and I will be aiming to go 4-0 to end the year," Underwood said.

"I think it is vital for up and coming boxers like me to have a strong start in boxing.

"It keeps us aiming high and after the 14th my winning record will continue."

Underwood has had all three of his professional at York Hall and he has admitted it's starting to feel like home.

"York Hall has become a home ground of mine, I think it is one of the best venues for boxing in London and has a fantastic atmosphere.

"I love the sound of my fans getting behind me and it gives me the motivation to put on a solid performance."

The youngster did however insist his amateur career has built him up to where he is as he competed against some big names back in the day.

"Like every boxer I think the amateurs is essential, it helps build up athleticism, character and discipline in the sport.

"I enjoyed travelling up and down the country fighting different people such as the likes of Daniel Dubois in the London final.

"One of my fondest memories is winning a London final."

Underwood has rose through the amateur ranks in Islington and feels there is no sport quite like it.

"Coming from Islington with an enthusiasm about sport, there are only really two options either football or boxing. Even though I'm a dab hand at both. I feel boxing spoke to me more.

"There is no other sport that compares to it. You can spar, train and enjoy all aspects of the science of boxing but when the bell rings it's just you and your opponent.

"Your decisions, your outcome and that's a main reason of mine, that it's me that needs to go on and win".