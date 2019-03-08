Islington enjoy fair share of success on latest ‘home’ show at White Hart Lane

Jerry Mitchell, Scott Smart and Barry Healy (pic Reggie Hagland) Archant

Islington Boxing Club held their third home show of the season at White Hart Lane Boxing Academy recently.

Cameron Johnson and Craig Ochard (pic Reggie Hagland) Cameron Johnson and Craig Ochard (pic Reggie Hagland)

They staged 15 bouts, including three London Elite Championship semi-finals, and had 10 of their own boxers in action.

First up was 10-year-old Cameron Johnson who made his debut in a 48kg skills contest against Thomas Willets (Attleborough ABC).

Ryan Rubanski, 13, boxed against Paddy McDonagh (White Hart Lane) and their 57kg bout was toe to toe from start to finish, as both sought their first wins.

Rubanski had lost his only previous outing, while McDonagh had been beaten twice and edged a 3-2 split decision.

Bobby Moore and Chad Ouzman (pic Reggie Hagland) Bobby Moore and Chad Ouzman (pic Reggie Hagland)

Aboturab Jasmin, 15, bounced back from the disappointment of his debut defeat at the St Pancras ABC dinner show to beat first-timer Joel Humphreys (Legends ABC) at 68kg.

But Nial Ullah, 14, lost a unanimous decision to Tiemanne Dunne (St Peters ABC) at 51kg, despite having his moments, as fitness and work rate let him down.

Another 14-year-old, Bobby Moore, conceded experience against Danson’s Joe Haynes at 57kg but also had his moments of success to leave the judging split going into the last round.

However, Moore often stood in the centre of the ring and didn’t get to work as Haynes won a unanimous decision.

Jerry Mitchell, Rish Honeygan and Chad Ouzman (pic Reggie Hagland) Jerry Mitchell, Rish Honeygan and Chad Ouzman (pic Reggie Hagland)

The last of the junior boxers to compete on the show was club captain Harry Betteridge, 15, who faced MK Victors Nadeem Bariah at 50kg in a rematch from the Lion ABC show.

Betteridge had won that bout by the skin of his teeth and this contest was much of the same as Bariah won via a 3-2 split decision.

Youth boxer Shakur Onyiwah, 17, beat Rayhan Bhatti (High Wycombe ABC) via unanimous decision at 62kg, keeping his rival at bay with his southpaw jab and using his fleet-footed movement to stay out of trouble.

Degole Bremmer made his debut for Islington against Daniel Ogun (Dagenham ABC), rushing out and catching his rival with a flurry of early shots which led to a standing eight count.

Bob Anderson and Aboturab Jasmin (pic Reggie Hagland) Bob Anderson and Aboturab Jasmin (pic Reggie Hagland)

Ogun came back strongly in the second rond, with Bremmer tiring, but the Islington newcomer edged the final round for a split decision.

Orishai Honeygan was also making his debut for the club at 130kg, with plenty of club members looking forward to the super-heavyweight boxing for the first time.

Honeygan came up against Junayd Abdul-Rahman (Dale Youth ABC) and boxed well throughout the three rounds to earn not only a unanimous points victory but also the best home boxer award.

Scott Smart returned to ring for the first time in over a year as the club’s longest serving member boxed on an Islington show for the first time.

Rish Honeygan in action (pic Reggie Hagland) Rish Honeygan in action (pic Reggie Hagland)

Smart came up against Aymane Bourhfir (Cuban BA) at 56kg and both bantamweights had success in a close opening round.

But after edging the first round, Smart became a lot sharper and started connecting better with his punches, with the last round his best two minutes of all as he won via unanimous decsion.

The London Elite Championship semi-finals saw White Hart Lane’s Samuel Alphonso lose a unanimous decision to John O’Meare (Dale Youth) at under-56kg and Sherif Musah edged out on a split decision by Ben Vickers (Miguels ABC) at under-91kg.

Haringey ABC’s Numan Hussein also lost a split decision against Saqib Khan (Repton) in their under-64kg contest.

Other junior bouts saw White Hart Lane’s James Mannion (White Hart Lane BA) beat Archie Homans (Cranford ABC) on majority points and clubmate Jamie Hall earn a split decision against Paddy Rooney (High Wycombe ABC).