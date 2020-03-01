Islington boxers in fine form on a joint home show with friends from Fight for Peace

Islington Boxing Club members were in action on a joint home show with the Fight for Peace club (pic Reggie Hagland) Archant

Islington Boxing Club hosted a joint open show for the first time with Fight for Peace ABC, with 14 of their boxers involved in 21 contests.

And a third home show in four weeks proved another good opportunity for the Hazellville Road club to get their boxers some action.

The first three contests for Islington boxers were skills contests, as Aaron Connor met Kai Toner (Lambton Street ABC), Fionn Connolly faced Zack Shaw (Fight For Peace) and Millie-Rose Doyle took on Josie Chetter (London Community Boxing).

Dylan Gibson beat Max Messham (Finchley ABC) on a split decision in his best performance to date and is now unbeaten in three contests.

And Asadbek Ikromkhonov defeated Liam Stewart (Cricklewood ABC) via unanimous decision, after remaining in control for the entire bout.

Luca Veras lost on unanimous points to Patrick Sweeney (Milton Keynes Victors ABC), who was the best away boxer of the day.

But Isaac Gibson, boxing for the second time in two days, defeated Cameron Corcoron (Cricklewood ABC), despite conceding 11 months in age as he used his jab to keep his rival at bay.

Corcoron was warned twice by the referee as Gibson won via unanimous decision, having lost to Keanan Reis on the Northolt ABC show a day earlier.

Dilraj Singh-Gorza beat Charlie Mullen (Lambton Street ABC), who travelled down from Sunderland at less than a week's notice, on a unanimous decision but William Nantu lost via unanimous decision to Oliver Jackson (Westree ABC).

Jacob Johnson scraped a unanimous points win over against Tony Price (Milton Keynes Victors ABC), who had a good first round but was warned for low use of the head in the second.

And Nial Ullah stopped Asa Ackley (North London BC) in the second round, after forcing two standing eight counts, for a first win in his second outing.

Senior Joseph Burton was frustrated not to get the win over Safeer Khan (Fight For Peace ABC) in an all-action contest, with his rival winning the best Fight for Peace boxer of the day award, but Rodney Kabeya won a unanimous decision against Japhet Keba (Fight For Peace ABC).

Kabeya had less than ideal preparation after a late call-up, having not trained at the club all week due to being on a late shift at work, but boxed fleet-footed across the ring and gave Keba a standing eight count in the second round on the way to a second victory in a red vest and the best Islington boxer of the day award.

In the last contest of the day, Islam Llabjani was knocked out in the first round by a shot he never saw coming from Michael Omokayode (Dagenham ABC) and a club spokesman said: "Thanks to Ruth Raper and Fight For Peace ABC for allowing IBC to work alongside your club for the show. We look forward to building on our good relationship with this club and have got another joint open show confirmed with them on Sunday March 1, 2020."