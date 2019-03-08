Search

Advanced search

Boxing: Islington members back with a bang

PUBLISHED: 12:30 27 September 2019

Senay Kahsay, Bob Miah and Islam Llabjani (pic Reggie Hagland)

Senay Kahsay, Bob Miah and Islam Llabjani (pic Reggie Hagland)

Archant

Islington Boxing Club had three boxers in action in the preliminary rounds of the London Development Championships at The Roundhouse in Dagenham.

The event represented the first show of the new season for the active Hazellville Road club and debutant Senay Kahssay beat Faheed Fareed (Omnibus Loxford) in their Class A under-69kg contest.

Kahsay comfortably won the first two rounds before Fareed's corner decided to retire their boxer before the start of the third round.

The next contests pitted two Islington boxers together, with Islam Llabjani defeating Kevin Agbodzah via a 4-1 split decision in a very competitive contest.

You may also want to watch:

On Saturday, Islington once again had three boxers compete in the championships and Kashsay defeated Onur Groogan (Repton) via unanimous decision, outboxing his opponent to pick up his fifth straight victory in the amateurs.

Llabjani was beaten by the currently unbeaten Precieux Noka (Croydon) via unanimous decision, after losing the first and last rounds.

Ruhel 'Bob' Miah defeated southpaw boxer Alex Breen (Danson) via unanimous decision in their Class B under-56kg contest, winning the first and third rounds to progress to the finals of the London rounds.

Islington will have Judah Meade (Class A, U60kg) and Kashay in semi-final action on Friday.

Miah, George Bartlett (Junior, U48kg) and Odera Okwuosa (Class B, over-91kg) are boxing on Sunday in the London finals, hoping to be joined by their teammates.

Jacob Johnson (Junioor U75kg), Emma Fitzgerald (Female Class A, U57kg), Sunni Torgman (Female Class B, U60kg), Tessa Jones (Female Classs A, U51kg), Charlotte Briant (Female Class A, U75kg) and Laura Weis (Female Class B, U54kg) are through to the National stages of the Development Championships on walkovers.

Most Read

HGV kills pedestrian in Seven Sisters Road collision

A lorry collided with and killed a pedestrian in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Supplied

M. Manze’s famous pie n’ mash returning to Islington at Caledonian Road pub

The Thornhill Arms in Caledonian Road will be serving pie and mash from M.Manze from October 12. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Steve Hitchins obituary: Former Lib Dem Islington Council leader and Whittington Health Trust chair dies

Steve Hitchins

Seven Sisters Road collision: Pedestrian taken to hospital with head injuries after driver hits him

Stock image of London Ambulance Service van . Picture: Ken Mears

Hit-and-run driver ‘deliberately’ collides with pedestrian outside Highbury & Islington station

Highbury & Islington station. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

HGV kills pedestrian in Seven Sisters Road collision

A lorry collided with and killed a pedestrian in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Supplied

M. Manze’s famous pie n’ mash returning to Islington at Caledonian Road pub

The Thornhill Arms in Caledonian Road will be serving pie and mash from M.Manze from October 12. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Steve Hitchins obituary: Former Lib Dem Islington Council leader and Whittington Health Trust chair dies

Steve Hitchins

Seven Sisters Road collision: Pedestrian taken to hospital with head injuries after driver hits him

Stock image of London Ambulance Service van . Picture: Ken Mears

Hit-and-run driver ‘deliberately’ collides with pedestrian outside Highbury & Islington station

Highbury & Islington station. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Boxing: Islington members back with a bang

Senay Kahsay, Bob Miah and Islam Llabjani (pic Reggie Hagland)

Cricket: Andersson happy without Middlesex all-rounder tag

Middlesex's Martin Andersson bats against Lancashire

Head coach Chapman says Finsbury Park face toughest test yet away to Finchley

101 Sketches in 50 Minutes: ‘A comedy scene for every Dalmation’ show to debut after Edinburgh Fringe triumph

Ziggy Ross of The Scribbling Ape theatre company.

Mother of Him review Park Theatre

Tracy-Ann Oberman and cast of Mother of Him at Park Theatre Picture: Bronwen Sharp
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists