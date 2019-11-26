Islington Boxing Club women's squad holds open day to raise money for international tournament

Islington Boxing Club's women's squad. Picture: Islington BC Archant

Members of Islington Boxing Club's women's squad held an open day event on Sunday, November 17 to raise money in order to compete at an international tournament.

The squad are hoping to travel to the Golden Girls Box Cup in Sweden, which takes place on the first weekend of February.

Eight boxers will be going to the event and professional fighter Shannon Courtenay, who used to box for Islington Boxing Club, visited the open day.

The female squad has previously won four Elite National Championships, five National Development Championships and many gold medals over the years at Haringey Box Cup and Sweden's Golden Girls Box Cup.

Islington Boxing Club also does lots of work in the community and will be holding another open day in January.

The club has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the tournament, which you can visit at www.gofundme.com/f/ibc-female-competition-support.