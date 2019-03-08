Defeat for Islington’s Gegic ends national hopes while others begin quest for glory

Slavisa Gegic of Islington BC (pic: Islington BC) Archant

The latest news from the Islington Boxing Club

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Islington’s Slavisa Gegic is out of the National Amateur Boxing Senior Championships after a defeat to Earsfield rival Simon Hepburn in the quarter-finals.

A bank clerk for Barclays, Gegic took on Hepburn at the Roundhouse in Dagenham on Sunday.

Gegic started brightly, getting in close against his taller and rangier opponent from South London.

Gegic won the opening round on all the judges’ scorecards, but his fitness was not quite up to his normal high standard’s.

Prior to this contest, the Islington man had only lost once in his first 24 contests, with that defeat coming in the National Development Championship Finals last October.

Hepburn started to up his work rate and keep Gegic at bay, with the Islington man clearly tiring as the contest went on.

All five scoring judges had Hepburn win the second and third rounds, sending the Earlsfield welterweight through to the semi-finals.

Islington coach Reggie Hagland said: “Credit goes to Slav, who has been pushed hard in the last couple of years.

“He only made his debut in November 2017 and went 21 bouts undefeated.

“Hopefully he will have another crack at the championships next season and keep gaining vital experience home and away.”

Gegic was one of six Islington boxers entered in this year’s championships, a list that includes Connor Daly who has a straight final at 52kg against Amo Singh of Repton.

Masood Abdullah has been drawn to box Omnibus Loxford rival Dylan Benfold in a semi-final contest this weekend.

Ewan Jenkins will box at 64kg on Saturday in a quarter-final contest against Haringey’s Numan Hussain.

Jem Campbell has received a bye to the national pre-quarter-finals at 69kg to be held next month,

The defending champion at 64kg, Amy Broadhurst has been named as the number one seed and has also received a bye to the national quarter-finals next month.

It looks set to be a busy few weeks for Islington boxers as they take part in the national competition.

And they will all hope they can continue on their respective quests to become national champions.