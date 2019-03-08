Islington’s Broadhurst celebrates birthday with European gold

Islington’s Amy Broadhurst celebrated her 22nd birthday in style with a gold medal in the 60kg category at the EUBC European Under-22 Boxing Championships.

Broadhurst travelled to the Russian city of Vladikavkasz for the event which drew a field of top talent from across the continent.

The Islington amateur kicked off the competition in the preliminary rounds with a victory by unanimous decision over Turkish rival En Gizem.

In the quarter-finals, Broadhurst took on Hungary’s Kiga Mazovari and won again by unanimous decision.

The semi-finals saw Broadhurst come up against Fatia Benmessahel of France, who she beat by split decision.

That took Broadhurst into her sixth European final where she beat Italian Rebecca Nicoli by split decision for a fifth European gold medal.

It was a brilliant success for Broadhurst in Russia that was fully deserved following months of hard work in training and the 22-year-old have herself the best birthday present.