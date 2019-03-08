Islington’s Brown claims another success

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

The latest boxing news from Islington

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Islington super lightweight Cherrelle Brown collected a fifth victory in the paid ranks with a points triumph over Vaida Masiokaite.

The 32-year-old took on her Lithuanian rival at York Hall on a British Warriors promotion.

Brown could not have wished for a better start as he dropped Masiokaite with a combination of punches in the first round.

Though the Lithuanian recovered well to see out the six rounds, Brown was in control throughout and claimed a comfortable points success.

Victory maintained Brown’s perfect record since turning professional in March last year.

After winning her first two bouts by knockout, all three of the 32-year-old’s last successes have seen her taking the distance.

Brown will now hope for a swift return to the ring when she will bid to claim another success.

And the Islington super lightweight knows that any triumph in that next bout will help her continue her ascent up the rankings.