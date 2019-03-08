Search

Islington’s Brown claims another success

PUBLISHED: 10:00 09 April 2019

Ken Sellek

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

The latest boxing news from Islington

Islington super lightweight Cherrelle Brown collected a fifth victory in the paid ranks with a points triumph over Vaida Masiokaite.

The 32-year-old took on her Lithuanian rival at York Hall on a British Warriors promotion.

Brown could not have wished for a better start as he dropped Masiokaite with a combination of punches in the first round.

Though the Lithuanian recovered well to see out the six rounds, Brown was in control throughout and claimed a comfortable points success.

Victory maintained Brown’s perfect record since turning professional in March last year.

After winning her first two bouts by knockout, all three of the 32-year-old’s last successes have seen her taking the distance.

Brown will now hope for a swift return to the ring when she will bid to claim another success.

And the Islington super lightweight knows that any triumph in that next bout will help her continue her ascent up the rankings.

Most Read

Holloway Road stabbing: Joseph Martelli charged with attempted murder after woman attacked

Holloway Road.Picture:Ken Mears

Holloway Road stabbing: Man arrested on suspicion of GBH after woman suffers ‘knife injuries’

Holloway Road.Picture:Ken Mears

Man dragged along road after crash in Holloway

The scene in Tollington Way. Picture: Nasreen Halim

Knifeman ‘savagely’ attacked four police officers in Liverpool Road after making hoax 999 call, court hears

The officers were attacked while attending a call in Liverpool Road. Picture: Google

Molly Frank: Carer died hours after ‘violent’ dementia patient, 95, lashed out at her in Holloway, inquest hears

A police van parked outside Papworth Gardens. Picture: Polly Hancock

