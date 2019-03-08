Islington duo avenge earlier losses to land London Elite Championship titles in style

Islington's Masood Abdullah (pic Reggie Hagland) Archant

Islington Boxing Club saw two of their senior boxers crowned London Elite champions at the Royal National Hotel in Russell Square.

Islington's Connor Daly (pic Reggie Hagland) Islington's Connor Daly (pic Reggie Hagland)

The first championship contest of the night saw Connor Daly compete in the Elites for the first time against Repton’s Amo Singh, who he had previously lost to in a close encounter at the London Finals of the NABGCs in 2017.

Singh was put on the back foot for most of the content, but able to counter punch in the first round.

Daly took the second as he started to meet his opponent in the centre of the ring and land the more eye-catching punches and, in the last round, he was again in command and finished strongly for a 4-1 split decision.

Masood Abdullah is another newcomer to the Elites and also looking for revenge against Repton’s Alireza Ghaderi, having lost to his rival in the 2017 Haringey Box Cup.

Abdullah boxed well and was constantly throwing and landing punches to win the first two rounds before an accidental clash of heads between the two lightweights gave Ghaderi a cut on his eyebrow.

The ringside doctor advised the bout to stop so the contest went to the scorecards, with Masood winning via unanimous decision for a fifth London title in two years to send him through with Daly and Jem Campbell to the national stages of the Amateur Elite Championships.

Defending female champion Amy Broadhurst has had to withdraw due to surgery that clashes with next weekend.

Islington’s Ewan Jenkins was surprisingly eliminated via split decision in the quarter-finals of the London stages at Tottenham Sports Community Centre, after he lost to Haringey ABC light-welterweight Numan Hussain.

Jenkins won the opening round with four out of the five judges opting for the stylish Islington boxer, but Hussein came back into the contest during the second round, not allowing him the space to work.

The last round was tight but it was felt that the Islington boxer had done enough to take victory, only for the decision to go to his rival by a 3-2 margin.

Clubmate Abdullah had brushed aside Dylan Benfold (Omnibus Loxford) in the opening round on the same night, with Benfold recused after receiving a standing count following a hard left hook.