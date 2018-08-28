Islington BC duo make their point with wins, as club also gives out end of term awards

Islington's Charlie Roche sends Fisher's Jake Brown to the canvas (pic Reggie Hagland) Archant

Islington Boxing Club had two winners on two of their most recent shows, with both adding to wins from the club’s own show.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Islington's Cianan Campbell beat Paddy McDonagh on a unanimous decision (pic Reggie Hagland) Islington's Cianan Campbell beat Paddy McDonagh on a unanimous decision (pic Reggie Hagland)

Cianan Campbell, 10, faced a familiar opponent in Paddy McDonagh from host club White Hart Lane BA at 37kg as the two met for a third time.

The first had been a skills bout, while McDonagh was the next on a split decision, but Campbell boxed sensibly to catch his rival throughout and looked the more confident as the contest went on to earn a unanimous decision.

Charlie Roche could be forgiven for his slow start against Jake Brown (Fisher ABC) as the 75kg bout came up at short notice.

Roche admitted he had been attending Christmas parties during the week but pressured Brown throughout with his crowd pleasing forward approach.

Islington's Tuesday class face the camera (pic Reggie Hagland) Islington's Tuesday class face the camera (pic Reggie Hagland)

Brown was floored in the second round and Roche went on to claim a unanimous points win.

Islington Boxing Club handed out prizes for their end of term awards for Infants Classes.

Sam Tinger took home the best boxer of the term prize in the Tuesday class, while Kevin Buonventrv was named the most improved boxer of the term.

In the Thursday class, King Best was awarded the most improved boxer prize for the 2nd time in a row. as James O’Connor won the best boxer award.

Islington's Thursday class face the camera (pic Reggie Hagland) Islington's Thursday class face the camera (pic Reggie Hagland)

The Infants Classes are for boys and girls ages five to eight years old on Tuesdays or Thursdays between 4.30-5.30pm.

Calendar year membership is £15 with the term price between £30-£40 dependent upon local school term times.

Infants Boxing Classes include basics to boxing, skipping, pad work and more. Contact Reggie Hagland on 07786 080885 or reggiehagland@hotmail.com for further information.