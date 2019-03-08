Islington pair enjoy more title success

Islington's Masood Abdullah (left) and Jem Campbell (pic: Islington BC) Archant

Islington's Masood Abdullah and Jem Campbell were able to complete a memorable double as both added GB Elite Three Nations titles to the England Boxing Senior Amateur Boxing Championships they won earlier this year.

Both Abdullah and Campbell were representing England for the first time at the Oriam Centre on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

Fighting at under-60kg, Abdullah took Scottish foe John Casey on points in the final after earlier stopping Wales' John Wilson in the second round of their semi-final.

Capmbell, meanwhile, was in a straight final at under-69kg and came up against Lynn Calder from Scotland.

The Islington boxer used her height-and-reach advantage to keep herself away from any possible danger and comfortably won the contest by unanimous decision.

Islington's Reggie Hagland said: "The club are very proud of Masood's and Jem's achievements and many of the boxers are looking up to them for inspiration.

"Hopefully it's not the last time either boxer represents England!"