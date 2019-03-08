Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Islington pair enjoy more title success

PUBLISHED: 10:00 05 June 2019

Islington's Masood Abdullah (left) and Jem Campbell (pic: Islington BC)

Islington's Masood Abdullah (left) and Jem Campbell (pic: Islington BC)

Archant

The latest news from the Islington Boxing Club

Islington's Masood Abdullah and Jem Campbell were able to complete a memorable double as both added GB Elite Three Nations titles to the England Boxing Senior Amateur Boxing Championships they won earlier this year.

Both Abdullah and Campbell were representing England for the first time at the Oriam Centre on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

You may also want to watch:

Fighting at under-60kg, Abdullah took Scottish foe John Casey on points in the final after earlier stopping Wales' John Wilson in the second round of their semi-final.

Capmbell, meanwhile, was in a straight final at under-69kg and came up against Lynn Calder from Scotland.

The Islington boxer used her height-and-reach advantage to keep herself away from any possible danger and comfortably won the contest by unanimous decision.

Islington's Reggie Hagland said: "The club are very proud of Masood's and Jem's achievements and many of the boxers are looking up to them for inspiration.

"Hopefully it's not the last time either boxer represents England!"

Most Read

Finsbury Park stabbing: Man in hospital after knife wound to leg

A police car and cordon in Finsbury Park after a man was stabbed. Picture: Supplied

Holloway Road collision: Two cars crash near Hornsey Road junction

Holloway Road.Picture:Ken Mears

Holloway Prison: Visitors’ centre set to become homeless shelter as Peabody launches public consultation over future of former jail

The Holloway Prison site from a neighbouring rooftop. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘Scandal’ of the unfinished £3m Northern line extension from Finsbury Park

Author and transport historian Jim Blake called the abandoned Northern line a scandal in his 1993 book, Northern Wastes. He is pictured at part of the proposed extension in Crouch Hill, now part of Parkland Walk. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Moped thief jailed for nine years over ‘reckless’ knifepoint robberies

Bradley White. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Finsbury Park stabbing: Man in hospital after knife wound to leg

A police car and cordon in Finsbury Park after a man was stabbed. Picture: Supplied

Holloway Road collision: Two cars crash near Hornsey Road junction

Holloway Road.Picture:Ken Mears

Holloway Prison: Visitors’ centre set to become homeless shelter as Peabody launches public consultation over future of former jail

The Holloway Prison site from a neighbouring rooftop. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘Scandal’ of the unfinished £3m Northern line extension from Finsbury Park

Author and transport historian Jim Blake called the abandoned Northern line a scandal in his 1993 book, Northern Wastes. He is pictured at part of the proposed extension in Crouch Hill, now part of Parkland Walk. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Moped thief jailed for nine years over ‘reckless’ knifepoint robberies

Bradley White. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Islington pair enjoy more title success

Islington's Masood Abdullah (left) and Jem Campbell (pic: Islington BC)

Arsenal squad lacking in quality according to former boss George Graham

Islington Gazette's Dan Mountney speaks to former Arsenal player and manager George Graham at the Celebrity Golf day for Willow Charity held at Brocket Hall. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ex-Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman’s verdict on Unai Emery’s first season in charge

Arsenal manager Unai Emery looks dejected after the UEFA Europa League final at The Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Cricket: Robinson leaves Middlesex staring into abyss

Middlesex's Sam Robson (pic: John Walton/PA)

Strong batting display helps Highgate to bounce back

Hasnain Ali in batting action for Highgate against Winchmore Hill (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists