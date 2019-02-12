Islington quarter contribute to victory for London Select team on trip to Hampshire

Matin Camara, Bobby Moore, Connor Daly and Harry Betteridge represented London at the weekend (pic: Islington BC) Archant

The latest news from the Islington Boxing Club

Islington Boxing Club had four boxers represent London for the first time on Saturday afternoon.

The quartet travelled with the London team to Gosport Boxing Club to take on representatives from the Hampshire & IOW ABA.

First up was 14-year-old Bobby Moore who in only his second competitive contest defeated 57kg rival Logan Roseby of Titchfield via split decision.

Moore was boxing on the back foot throughout the contest as Roseby tried to use his aggression.

However, it was the cleaner punches from the Islington boxer that won the contest.

Harry Betteridge, 15, didn’t start off brightly in his 50kg bout against Titchfield rival Daniel Couzens, conceding the first round.

Betteridge upped his work rate in the second and put it on Couzens to level the bout going into the final round.

Betteridge did just enough to nick the bout with the skin of his teeth for the second week in a row following up from his win on the Lion ABC show the week before.

It was a disappointing performance from 17-year-old Matin Camara who never got going against 64kg rival Ali Ward of Legacy.

Camara injured his elbow early in the contest, which hindered him from doing much as Ward won by unanimous decision.

Senior boxer Connor Daly was the last up for Islington on the day, coming up against 53kg rival Louis Small of Fareham for the third time since December 2018.

Daly started off by trying to land haymakers early on, which was the wrong tactic to use against Small who was comfortable boxing on the back foot and catching the flyweight with counter punches which pleased the vocal local supporters.

Daly boxed more sensible in the second round and started to find his range against Small, catching the Fareham boxer with the cleaner punches.

With it tied at one round apiece going into the last round, both boxers knew that it was all on the last three minutes of the contest. It was a close encounter which had everyone on their feet and in a tight finish, Daly won by split decision.

The successes for Moore, Betteridge and Daly contributed to a 6-4 victory on the day for London.

The Islington quarter will hope to use their London experience to their advantage in the future.