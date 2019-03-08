Islington's Jenkins wins fifth London title to seal progress in NABGC Championships

Islington Boxing Club's Ewan Jenkins booked his place in the national quarter-finals of the National Association of Boys and Girls Club Championships with a split decision.

Jenkins beat White Hart Lane's Mitchell Asare 4-1 in their Class D under-64kg bout, but the second contest between the two light-welterweights this year proved a lot tougher than the first encounter.

Asare came out to pressure Jenkins straight away in the first round at Dagenham's Roundhouse, but Jenkins just edged it, and both boxers were cautioned by the referee for holding in the second round.

Jenkins, who tried to box throughout a messy contest, and his rival received another warning each in the final round, but the Islington hopeful claimed his fifth London title and progressed.

He will now face Louie O'Doherty (Essex University) back at Dagenham's Roundhouse on Sunday, while Islington's other two entrants left in the Championships both had further walkovers.

Odera Okwuosa went through in the Class D, over-91kg category and will now box in the National semi-finals in Bristol on the weekend of November 23-24, while Alex Petcu will have a straight final in the Class D, under-75kg group in Manchester on December 1.

Islington BC had two juniors compete on the West Kingsdown ABC show at West Kingsdown Village Hall in Kent on Saturday.

And there was debut delight for 10-year-old Dylan Gibson as he defeated Sporting Ring's Freddie Smith via unanimous decision in their 34kg contest.

However, Islington's other boxer on the show, 15-year-old Darius Mingulete, lost via unanimous decision against home club boxer Kielan Bannon at 56kg.