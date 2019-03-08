Islington seniors enjoy share of success during final show of season at Royal National

Slavisa Gegic celebrates his win (pic Reggie Hagland) Archant

Islington Boxing Club had their share of success on the fourth and final show of the season at the Royal National Hotel last month.

Jeff Ofori and Islam Llabjani (pic Reggie Hagland) Jeff Ofori and Islam Llabjani (pic Reggie Hagland)

The show, sponsored by Geo F Trumper, featured 12 bouts and included 11 boxers from the host club.

The first four were junior contests and Frankie Watson, 13, lost a unanimous decision to Sammy Neil (Chalvedon ABC) at 47kg.

Ryan Rubanski, 14, faced Ibrahim Sahebzada (White Hart Lane BA), who took the contest at three hours notice and, after a scrappy 59kg contest where not a lot of clean shots were scored, had his arm raised via unanimous decision.

Bobby Moore, 14, lost a unanimous decision against Kai Gilbert (Evolve BA) at 57kg and William Nantu, 14, also lost via unanimous against Connor O'Sullivan (Rumbles BA) at 52kg.

Rish Honeyghan celebraes his win (pic Reggie Hagland) Rish Honeyghan celebraes his win (pic Reggie Hagland)

Islington's senior boxers had a better showing. as Islam Llabjani recorded his first win in a red vest after an entertaining 68kg scrap with Tumi Phillips (St Mary's ABC).

Although the contest was not always so pleasing on the eye, Llabjani dominated and won via unanimous decision.

The only cross match on the night saw the returning Jack Brooker (Northolt ABC) outbox Courtney Frimpong (Evolve BA) at 64kg to claim the best away boxer of the night.

Shannon Courtenay and Bob Miah (pic Reggie Hagland) Shannon Courtenay and Bob Miah (pic Reggie Hagland)

Kevin Agbodzah lost a unanimous decision to against Shane Williams at 69kg, in only his second contest of the season despite some good spells but Ruhel Miah did enough to defeat Aymane Bourhif (Cuban BA) on unanimous points.

Rish Honeygan stopped Jamie Jervis in the opening round of their 130kg contest after the referee gave the Northolt boxer a standing eight count early on.

Honeygan pressured Jervis onto the back foot and into the corner to clump his taller opponent with shots to head and body before the referee again stepped in for a standing eight count and waved the contest off.

Charlie Roche beat the game Denis Dagliss (West Ham ABC) for the second time via split decision and the active Ewan Jenkins defeated Sam Mason (White Hart Lane BA) via unanimous decision at 64kg, after flooring his rival early in the contest and outworking him.

Charlie Roche goes on the attack (pic Reggie Hagland) Charlie Roche goes on the attack (pic Reggie Hagland)

The last contest of the night saw home boxer of the night Slavisa Gegic catch George Launders with an overhand right on the chin, which sent the Dagenham boxer to the canvas and saw the referee rightly wave the contest off.