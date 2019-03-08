Annual Islington BC dinner show packs punch for large Royal National Hotel crowd

Islington Boxing Club produced a night of high quality amateur action at the bi-annual show at the Royal National Hotel in Russell Square.

Sponsored by Warwick Estates, the event saw over 500 supporters pack the Bloomsbury venue to watch nine Islington members do battle on a bill against Midlands ABA.

Liam Veras, 14, made his club debut at 49kg against Max Waterworth (Aston ABC) and landed clean scoring punches for a unanimous points win.

Jake Doherty, son of former IBC boxer Tom and nephew of chairman ick, guested for the club at 50kg in a cracking contest against George Read (Brookside ABC) and had arm raised after a unanimous decision.

But debutant Darius Mingulete, 15, was stopped in the third round of his 56kg bout by Shuaib Ahmed (Priory Park ABC), before Jacob Johnson, 15, got his first win by defeating Muhammad Abbas Ali (Warley ABC) at 72kg.

Relentless Johnson pressured Ali onto the back foot, landing a variety of punches to get a unanimous decision.

Senior Ethan Irvine competed for the first time in two years against long-armed Sam Cornforth (Aston ABC), but despite being the smaller and less experienced boxer he got a split 3-2 decision on his club debut to upt Islington 3-1 up.

D'Jon Golding landed the cleaner punches in his 115kg support contest with Jerry Farolia (Small Holdings ABC) to win a unanimous decision on his debut, but senior guest Donald McCury (Westside ABC) lost a split decision to Connor Walsh (Solihull ABC) at 61kg.

It was a close and entertaining contest, which saw Walsh named best visitor of the night.

Another support contest saw senior Phil Latz box for the first time in three years at 87kg and lose a unanimous decision to Darius Davids Bennett (Woking ABC) after a disappointing display.

The final three contests were over three three-minute rounds and Charlie Roche lost a unanimous decision to recent National Development finalist Amir Abubaker (Christ the King ABC) after a slow start, despite improving as the fight went on.

Shaun Thomas won for the second time in a week at 62kg and was Islington's best performer on the night, catching Dave Jones (Solihull ABC) with his southpaw punches to win an unanimous decision and the best home boxer award.

However, former National champion Ben Vaughan (Kings Heath) ensured honours finished even on the night with a split decision against Islington's Slavisa Gegic at 69kg, upping his work rate after a close first round to earn a 4-4 draw.