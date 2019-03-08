Islington trio chase National Development Championship titles after semi-final wins

Islington's Sunni Torgman, Ruhel Miah and Tessa Jones (pic Reggie Hagland) Archant

Islington Boxing Club will have three senior boxers in the finals of the England Boxing National Development Championships on Saturday.

Ruhel Miah, Sunni Torgman and Tessa Jones all progressed from their semi-finals at the Oasis Leisure Centre in Swindon and will noow head to the Spiceball Leisure Centre in Banbury in search of itles.

First into the ring was Jones in the female Class A under-51kg category, in action for the first time in the championships and since success in the Golden Girls Box Cup in February.

And Jones produced the goods as she outworked and defeated Eleanor Jones (Thames Valley) via unanimous decision.

Miah was involved in a Senior Class B under-56kg contest that was almost like a chess match.

But he boxed intelligently against Connor Mahoney (Army) to claim victory via another unanimous decision.

Torgman completed the Islington treble in the female Class B under-60kg category as she defeated Emma Spencer (Canvey) via unanimous decision.

She will be competing in her third National Development Championship final in a row and will be hoping it is a case of third time lucky, having yet to taste success.

All three Islington boxers will no doubt have tricky opponents at the final hurdle.

Former National Development champion Charlotte Briant was involved in the last contest of the day in the female Class B under-75kg group, which turned out to be one of the most exciting.

Briant and Amy Cooper (Gosport) were involved in a real toe-to-toe scrap and the contest was very close, with Cooper winning via a 3-2 split decision.

*Islington BC are holding their dinner show at the Royal National Hotel, Russell Square on Friday week (November 1).

The club are due to box against Midlands ABA on the night when limited standing tickets will be available on the door for just £20.

Dinner tickets cost £80 and include a three-course meal and a bottle of wine, with tables of 10 available.

Doors open at 6pm, with dinner at 7.30pm and the boxing getting underway at 8.45pm and the event is sponsored by award-winning property management company Warwick Estates.

Email ibcmc@hotmail.com or call 07921 724601 for more.