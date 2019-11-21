Boxing; Young Islington trio impress
PUBLISHED: 16:30 21 November 2019
Archant
Islington Boxing Club had three juniors in action at the High Wycombe ABC show on Saturday.
Albert Tutte (28kg) made his debut in a skills bout with Riley Russell from the host club in a cracking contest.
And Aaron Connor (34kg) had his first outing in a club vest in a skills contest with Oliver Wachowicz, also from High Wycombe.
Jacob Johnson (72kg) beat Joshua Barrett (High Wycombe ABC) on a split decision.
Luan Veras earned a unaninmous points win over Brooklyn McDonagh (St Mary's) in a Class A u66kg contest in the National Association of Boys and Girls Clubs Championships, while Ewan Jenkins beat Louie O'Doherty (Essex Uni) on a 3-2 split in the Class D, u64kg category.
The Islington duo will now box in the semi-finals this weekend, while clubmates Odera Okwuosa (Class D, 91kg) and Alex Petcu (Class C, u75kg) will be competing in finals after receiving byes.