Boxing; Young Islington trio impress

Islington boxers celebrate (pic Reggie Hagland) Archant

Islington Boxing Club had three juniors in action at the High Wycombe ABC show on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Albert Tutte (28kg) made his debut in a skills bout with Riley Russell from the host club in a cracking contest.

You may also want to watch:

And Aaron Connor (34kg) had his first outing in a club vest in a skills contest with Oliver Wachowicz, also from High Wycombe.

Jacob Johnson (72kg) beat Joshua Barrett (High Wycombe ABC) on a split decision.

Luan Veras earned a unaninmous points win over Brooklyn McDonagh (St Mary's) in a Class A u66kg contest in the National Association of Boys and Girls Clubs Championships, while Ewan Jenkins beat Louie O'Doherty (Essex Uni) on a 3-2 split in the Class D, u64kg category.

The Islington duo will now box in the semi-finals this weekend, while clubmates Odera Okwuosa (Class D, 91kg) and Alex Petcu (Class C, u75kg) will be competing in finals after receiving byes.