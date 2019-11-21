Search

Boxing; Young Islington trio impress

PUBLISHED: 16:30 21 November 2019

Islington boxers celebrate (pic Reggie Hagland)

Islington Boxing Club had three juniors in action at the High Wycombe ABC show on Saturday.

Albert Tutte (28kg) made his debut in a skills bout with Riley Russell from the host club in a cracking contest.

And Aaron Connor (34kg) had his first outing in a club vest in a skills contest with Oliver Wachowicz, also from High Wycombe.

Jacob Johnson (72kg) beat Joshua Barrett (High Wycombe ABC) on a split decision.

Luan Veras earned a unaninmous points win over Brooklyn McDonagh (St Mary's) in a Class A u66kg contest in the National Association of Boys and Girls Clubs Championships, while Ewan Jenkins beat Louie O'Doherty (Essex Uni) on a 3-2 split in the Class D, u64kg category.

The Islington duo will now box in the semi-finals this weekend, while clubmates Odera Okwuosa (Class D, 91kg) and Alex Petcu (Class C, u75kg) will be competing in finals after receiving byes.

