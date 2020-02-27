Islington youngsters impress in London Junior semi-finals as Arsenal students pay visit

Students from Arsenal in the Community were put through their paces by Islington BC coach Zowie Campbell (pic Reggie Hagland) Archant

Islington Boxing Club had three of their promising youngsters in action at the London Junior semi-finals at The Roundhouse, Dagenham.

Kyron Hughes 15, earned a unanimous points win over Louis Early (Purley ABC) at under-57kg to set up a final meeting with Dale Youth's Edward Ward this Saturday.

And identical twin brother Caiden beat teammate Azam Shehzad on points in their under-60kg contest to book a date with Mohammed Huzaifa (Fairbairn ABC).

"We were gutted as a club they were drawn against each other," said spokesman Reggie Hagland.

"'Shaz' lost against Caiden at this stage in the championships last season when he was with a different club."

NABGC champion Luan Veras will face National Development champion Micah Michaels (Repton ABC) in one of the most anticipated finals of the day on Saturday.

Islington's other entrant, Jacob Johnson, is through to the national stages of the under-75kg competition after a walkover and is likely to box from the quarter-finals onwards from the weekend of March 14-15.

Kacey Crickmar was withdrawn at late notice, but is due to make his debut for the club on their joint home show with Fight For Peace, at their Woodman Street E16 base on Sunday (March 1).

Islington hope to field plenty of their prospects at all levels alongside the North Woolwich outfit, with tickets priced £15 adults and £10 for under-16s and boxing due to start at 2pm.

Islington coach Zowie Campbell put students from Arsenal in the Community through their paces at a special session on Monday morning.

Some of the students took part in their first-ever boxing session to get a taste of what it is like to train as a boxer, after Islington BC were given a £1,000 grant by the Arsenal Foundation towards new equipment recently.

Hagland added: "The students really seemed to enjoy themselves and we look forward to welcoming them back again. "All funding that IBC receives is very important to help us keep going forwards in the right direction to help not only those from the local community but also the wider community across London and beyond."

Sponsorship and donations to Islington BC are always welcomed at justgiving.com/islingtonboxingclub.

Contact Lenny Hagland on 07920 280230 or email islingtonboxingclub@hotmail.com.

*Islington Boxing Club is a registered charity under the name Islington Community Sports Academy (Reg Charity no: 1146888).