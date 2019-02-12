Kiwitt beats Gallagher to claim European strap

Islington welterweight Freddy Kiwitt Archant

The latest boxing news from Islington

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Islington welterweight Freddy Kiwitt is the new WBO European champion after superbly winning the vacant belt at York Hall on Friday.

The 28-year-old took on Belfast rival Paddy Gallagher for the strap on a packed MTK Global show at the iconic east London venue.

Kiwitt did not get off to the best of starts as he sustained a cut over his right eye in the first round.

The welterweight, though, gamely battled on before eventually being declared the winner by majority decision.

Also in action on the bill was Islington middleweight Billy Underwood who was fighting for the first time in over two years.

The 21-year-old made his debut in February 2017, but injuries had stopped him from competing again until Friday.

Underwood took on Yeovil rival Bryn Wain at York Hall and was able to claim a points victory to make it two wins from two in the paid ranks.