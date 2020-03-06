Boxing: London title for Islington's Veras

Islington Boxing Club's Luan Veras won the London Junior Championship under-66kg title on Saturday.

Islington's Luan Veras celebrates with his coaches (pic Reggie Hagland) Islington's Luan Veras celebrates with his coaches (pic Reggie Hagland)

Veras faced current National Development champion Micah Michaels, from Repton, and after a slow start he upped his work rate and had better success in the second and third rounds.

Veras, the current National Association of Boys & Girls Clubs champion, claimed a 4-1 split decision and, along with clubmate Jacob Johnson (under-75kg), has received a walkover to the national quarter-finals in Sudbury on Sunday March 15.

There was disappointment for the Hughes twins at Dagenham's Roundhouse, though, as Kyron lost a 3-2 split decision to Edward Ward (Dale Youth) in their under-57kg final and Caiden lost on unanimous points againt Mohammed Huzaifa (Fairbairn) in the under-60kg final.