Boxing: London title for Islington's Veras
PUBLISHED: 11:30 06 March 2020
Archant
Islington Boxing Club's Luan Veras won the London Junior Championship under-66kg title on Saturday.
Islington's Luan Veras celebrates with his coaches (pic Reggie Hagland)
Veras faced current National Development champion Micah Michaels, from Repton, and after a slow start he upped his work rate and had better success in the second and third rounds.
Veras, the current National Association of Boys & Girls Clubs champion, claimed a 4-1 split decision and, along with clubmate Jacob Johnson (under-75kg), has received a walkover to the national quarter-finals in Sudbury on Sunday March 15.
There was disappointment for the Hughes twins at Dagenham's Roundhouse, though, as Kyron lost a 3-2 split decision to Edward Ward (Dale Youth) in their under-57kg final and Caiden lost on unanimous points againt Mohammed Huzaifa (Fairbairn) in the under-60kg final.